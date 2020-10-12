Dubai Sports Council announces first-ever Aqua Challenge for the community

The Challenge will take place on October 31 at AquaFun Waterpark, on the second day of Dubai Fitness Challenge

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th October, 2020) Dubai Sports Council has announced the addition of an exciting new fun and family event to its community sports calendar: the Aqua Challenge, which will take place at the AquaFun Waterpark in JBR on October 31, the second day of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020.

Being organised by the Council in cooperation with Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises, and “9714sports”, the Aqua Challenge is the first such event taking place in the Middle East, on one of the most fun and entertaining obstacles course on planet earth.

There will be a total of 35 inflatable obstacles spread across the massive 50,000sqft AquaFun Waterpark, which is largest inflatable aqua park in the world, and the obstacles will be arranged in the shape of “I Love Dubai”.

Participation is limited to a maximum of 150, so those interested in taking part will need to rush and visit the following link on Premier Online to register: https://www.premieronline.com/event/aqua_challenge_5365

Registration is open to men and women aged 16-60 and they can register as Individuals – Male and Female category – or as a mixed Team of 3.

There will be valuable prizes on offer for the podium finishers in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council.

The event will start at 3pm in the evening and in adherence to safe distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols, no more than three people will be allowed to start in every wave, with a 60 second distance between every wave of participants.

Social Distancing rules will be followed at all times and there will be temperate check at entry points for all participants. Face masks are mandatory for all before getting on the obstacle racecourse. In case of any emergency, an isolation room is also provided.

Life jackets will be provided to the participants, but they will need to bring their own towel and a change of clothes.

The Dubai Sports Council has a diverse sports calendar catering to sports enthusiasts of all nationalities living in Dubai, and the Council is always looking to add more events that will encourage all members of the community – men and women – to participate and embrace a fun and healthy lifestyle.