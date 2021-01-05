Organised as part of the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign, the Challenge will take participants to four different locations and they will receive uniquely-designed medals

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 202) Dubai Sports Council has announced an exclusive new event for ladies, the four-part Dubai Women’s Running Challenge, which will take participants to four unique locations across Dubai.

Organised in collaboration with Dubai Municipality under the slogan “It is good to compete in the World’s Coolest Winter”, Stage 1 one of the Challenge will take place on January 16 at Dubai Safari Park, giving participants an unforgettable experience as they run past lions, giraffes and many other exotic animals. Stage 2 will take place on January 23 at another unique location, the Palm Jumeirah, while Stage 3, which will be a night race starting at 9pm, will take the ladies to Dubai Garden Glow on January 28. The Challenge will then wound up on February 6 at Al Seef, allowing participants to soak in the atmosphere of the cultural and historic district.

Registration are open now for all four stages of the Challenge on the Hopasports website and participants can choose from three distances: 10km, 5km and 2.5km.

Participants in the 10km run will be divided into five age groups - 12-17, 18-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-99, while the participants in the 5km race will be divided into two age groups – 12-17 and 18-99. In the 2.5km race, there will be four age group: 5-9, 10-14, 15-17, and 18-99.

UNIQUE MEDAL

To encourage and honour participants, Dubai Sports Council has designed a unique set of medals for the Dubai Women's Running Challenge. The medals for each stage have been designed to represent the landscape of that particular stage and, when put together, the four medals will spell “Dubai”.

The Dubai Women’s Running Challenge joins a growing list of initiatives and events launched by Dubai Sports Council to promote sports and a physically active lifestyle among all segments of the community, especially among women and children. The Challenge will be a boost for women of different age and nationalities, who are looking for such events to satiate their competitive urges.

The Challenge also comes as part of Dubai Sports Council's strategic objective of empowering women, and promoting sports and physical activity among women through such competitions, which encourage women of all age and abilities to take part and also enjoy a wonderful new experience.

Women’s events and tournaments organized by Dubai Sports Council are becoming increasingly popular with women of different nationalities and age, allowing them to compete in an atmosphere of privacy and in confirmation with the customs and traditions of the region.