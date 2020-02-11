Dubai Sports Council announces launch of 8th Dubai Sports Excellence Model

The Sports Excellence Model will honour Dubai athletes, clubs and football companies for their performance in the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th February, 2020) The Dubai Sports Council have announced the launch of the 8th Dubai Sports Excellence Model, which will honour Dubai athletes, clubs and football companies for their excellence in the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons.

Organised under the slogan "Unlimited Ambitions", the Dubai Sports Excellence will honour 10 winners in the Individual Excellence Category and six in the Institutional Excellence Category.

The awards are a part of Dubai Sports Council’s continuous efforts to honour individuals and sports entities in Dubai clubs and football companies for their excellence in the sports sector and their contribution towards raising the overall standards of the industry.

The 10 awards in the Individual Excellence Category are: Best Football Player, Best Emerging Football Player, Best Player Male – Individual Sports, Best Player Female – Individual Sports, Best Emerging Player – Individual Sports, Best Player Male – Team Sports, Best Player Female - Team Sports, Best Male Player in the People of Determination Category – Individual Sports, Best Female Player in the People of Determination Category – Individual Sports, and Best Player in the People of Determination Category – Team Sports.

In the Institutional Excellence Category, the winners will be announced in six different categories: Best Football Company/Academy in Nurturing Talent, Best Sports Club/Football Company in Corporate Efficiency, Best Sports Club/Football Company in Innovation, Excellence in Sports Clubs, Excellence in Football Companies and the Best Fans.

The Best Fans Award will be awarded to the Football Company with the highest score in the following criteria: institutional competence, sportsmanship, sports facility, and community activities, and the number of people attending matches as per the calculations of the UAE Pro League Committee.

Alongside these categories, the Dubai Sports Excellence Model also honours “Sports Pioneers” of Dubai – individuals who have played a leading role in the sports sector of Dubai and strengthened its foundations.

Dubai Sports Excellence Model

The Dubai Sports Excellence Model has been designed with the Dubai Plan 2021 in mind and it seeks to implement the Government’s strategic directions to support and develop the sports sector in Dubai and help it reach international standards. The Model also follows the vision of Dubai Sports Council, which is to create a distinguished and happy sports community.

All aspects of sports - administrative and service – and performance of clubs and sports companies have been taken into consideration in designing the Dubai Sports Excellence Model, with the primary focus being on innovation, commitment to sportsmanship and contribution to the community.

The Model has been adopted as the basis for evaluating sports clubs and companies registered in the Emirate of Dubai and it takes into account the difference in the nature of work of the clubs, sports companies and cultural clubs to ensure fairness in evaluation.

The Model also seeks to evaluate and honour athletes in all categories and from all sports, with the aim being to encourage and inspire athletes in the Emirate of Dubai to seek excellence. Over the past eight years, the Model has served its purpose, lifting not just the standards of athletes, but also inspiring administrative staff at the sports clubs and football companies to excel at work and innovate.