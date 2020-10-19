Dubai Sports Council announces opening of registrations for Dubai Women’s Triathlon

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced the opening of registrations for the fourth edition of the 4th Dubai Women’s Triathlon, which is scheduled to take place on November 27

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced the opening of registrations for the fourth edition of the 4th Dubai Women’s Triathlon, which is scheduled to take place on November 27.

Oganised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council in cooperation with hosts Dubai Ladies Club, the 2020 Dubai Women’s Triathlon is open to women of all nationalities aged 15 and above, and those interested in taking part can register through Dubai Sports Council’s official website.

Participants can choose from three categories: Super Sprint (400m swim, 10km cycling and 2.5km run), Sprint (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run) and the Olympic Distance (1.5km swim, 40km cycle, 10km run).

The Organising Committee has invited ladies of all age and nationalities to participate in the Dubai Women’s Triathlon, which is a unique opportunity for them to experience the thrills of competition and to challenge the limits of their physical endurance in complete privacy.

The Dubai Women’s Triathlon was the first event of its kind for ladies in the Middle East when it launched in 2017, and it has witnessed an impressive year-on-year growth since, thanks to the unwavering support it has received from both participants and the authorities.

This year, Dubai Women’s Triathlon will face a different kind of challenge due to COVID-19, but organisers have assured participants that all safety and precautionary measures – as imposed by the authorities - will be applied stringently. The safety of participants and everyone involved is paramount, and there will be no compromises on that front.

The comfort and privacy of our participants is also a top priority for the organisers and they have assured participants of complete privacy and freedom to compete in an atmosphere that confirms to the customs and traditions in the UAE.

Like every year, Dubai Ladies Club will host the Triathlon and all proceeds from registration will go towards charity.

