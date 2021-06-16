Dubai Sports Council announces ‘Sports Summer’ bonanza with more than 120 indoor and outdoor events

‘Sports Summer’ initiative begins on June 18 and continues until August 31

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th April, 2021) Dubai Sports Council has announced a brand new initiative, “Sports Summer”, which will keep UAE’s sports enthusiasts busy through the sweltering summer months with a calendar of more than 120 events across 27 different sports, starting June 18 through to August 31.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Dubai Sports Council on Wednesday, with His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, revealing details about the initiative alongside Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President – Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre, and Mohammad El Etri, Vice President - Global Snow, Majid Al Futtaim Leisure & Entertainment and Cinema.

Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, was also present at the press conference along with a number of officials from the Council as well as Dubai World Trade Centre and Majid Al Futtaim Leisure & Entertainment and Cinema.

Speaking at the press conference, HE Saeed Hareb spoke about the Council’s long-standing partnership with Dubai World Trade Centre and Ski Dubai in Mall of the Emirates, who will be hosting a number of exciting events as part of the “Sports Summer” initiative, which is being organised in coordination with a number of government entities including Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality.

Ski Dubai - recently nominated for ‘Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction’ at the 2021 World Travel Awards as well as ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort’ at the 2021 World Ski Awards - will host the world’s first indoor edition of Red Bull Jump & Freeze on July 9, as well as Snow Yoga and the UAE’s first Snow Volleyball tournament, and the second edition of the Snow Run. The Red Bull Jump & Freeze competition will see 20 teams in custom-made costumes and vehicles slide down the slope of Ski Dubai, hit the kicker and jump into a pool of freezing water before a panel of judges who will decide the winners.

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), meanwhile, has transformed its halls into a multi-sports destination for the 11th edition of Dubai Sports World (DSW), hosting an exhilarating line-up of sports activities including football, basketball, cricket, badminton, tennis, volleyball, padel tennis and table tennis.

“We are really excited about this new initiative and looking forward to working with our long-standing partners, Dubai World Trade Centre and Ski Dubai, in bringing some truly unique and exciting sports events this summer to our sports loving community,” HE Saeed Hareb said.

“With temperatures on the rise on the outside, Dubai World Trade Centre and Ski Dubai offer the perfect refuge for our sports community with their excellent indoor facilities and unique community-centric events.

“Our partnership allows us to spread the culture of physical activity and encourage newer segments of the community to embrace a physically active lifestyle.

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President – Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “In recognition of our close collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and their continuous support in building the shining legacy of Dubai Sports World (DSW), we’re delighted to welcome visitors to the region’s established sports and fitness event, which will be part of DSC’s summer series of sport events.

“We are pleased that through DSW’s continued growth, that we have been able to play a pivotal role in delivering an essential platform where sports and athletic activities remain accessible to residents and visitors alike.”

Mohammad El Etri, Vice President - Global Snow, Majid Al Futtaim Leisure & Entertainment and Cinema, added: “Ski Dubai is proud to collaborate once again with our long-standing partners at Dubai Sports Council to collaborate on a shared goal to improve community wellbeing by promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. We are committed to making sport and exercise accessible to all by hosting fun and innovative events throughout the year and together, we have curated an impressive line-up of activities as part of ‘Sports Summer’.

“Ski Dubai is the ideal destination to stay fit and have fun while escaping the heat and enjoying the coolest events this summer. Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned athlete, we have something for everyone including Snow Yoga, the UAE’s first Snow Volleyball tournament and the world’s first indoor edition of Red Bull Jump & Freeze, to name just a few.”

The ‘Sports Summer’ initiative will see more than 120 events taking place across 90 different locations and courts in the Emirate of Dubai. The events, which will take place indoors as well outdoors at beaches and other locales, involve 27 different sports like badminton, table tennis, volleyball, padel tennis, 7-a-side and 5-a-side football, 3x3 and 5x5 basketball, tennis and beach tennis, squash, mini-cricket, skateboarding, boxing, cycling, footvolley, beach yoga, kite surfing, jet-skiing and other snow and aquatic sports.

With natives of more than 200 countries calling Dubai their home, Dubai Sports Council has been launching new initiatives and adding new events to its calendar for the benefit of all members of Dubai’s diverse community.

Through such events, the Council seeks to provide members of the community an opportunity to compete in unique events in a fun-filled environment, and also encourage them to embrace a physically active lifestyle.

The Council has also been working with and encouraging partners in the private sector to join its community initiatives and support the wise leadership’s vision of turning Dubai into one of the most physically active places on the planet, and creating a vibrant, healthy and happy community.