Dubai Sports Council backs Heroes Of Hope as they go online to keep People of Determination active

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020) Heroes Of Hope, a community outreach initiative that supports People of Determination through sports and training, is offering regular online training sessions for People of Determination to encourage them to stay active in their homes.

The coaches and trainers of Heroes Of Hope are offering two live Zoom training sessions a day - one in the morning and one in the afternoon – for People of Determination and the initiative is being supported by Dubai Sports Council.

Speaking about the initiative, Hollie Murphy, the founder of Heroes Of Hope, said: “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 all sports across the region have been suspended, including those of Heroes Of Hope.

“In the face of this global pandemic, the spirit of this community was not deflated and it rose to the challenge. Our inspiring coaches and families have come together to continue to provide a regular online program to our athletes of determination to keep them active in the safety of their own homes.

“We are now offering two live Zoom training sessions a day so that we can continue to provide the Heroes Of Hope community with top quality training.

We hope to see everyone get online, get active and be a hero.”

Speaking about Heroes Of Hope, Murphy added: “We are a community outreach organisation that supports People of Determination by giving them free access to a variety of events, sports and training.

“We are fortunate enough to serve more than one hundred athletes of Determination and their families. All of this is made possible by our amazing team of over 30 coaches who are teachers, sports professionals, students and parents that have voluntarily committed to giving People of Determination the opportunity to excel in sports.

“The success of Heroes Of Hope and the support received by our athletes and their families is a true testament to the devotion of our coaches.

“Heroes of Hope is also extremely fortunate to work in collaboration with a number of Dubai sports clubs across the emirate and our Heroes Of Hope athletes would not be able to experience and engage in the quality of sport that they do without the backing of these organizations who donate their time, equipment and facilities.”