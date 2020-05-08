UrduPoint.com
Dubai Sports Council Backs Team AngelWolf’s ‘Climb With Rio’ Challenge

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:52 PM

Dubai Sports Council backs Team AngelWolf’s ‘Climb with Rio’ challenge

Dubai dad takes on a Burj Khalifa sized challenge while carrying his son on his back

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020) Team AngelWolf’s Nick Watson and his son Rio have announced their latest endurance challenge, which will see the Dubai based duo walk up and down the stairs of their home a staggering 118 times - the equivalent of climbing the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa – on Saturday, May 9.

Rio, who is a Person of Determination, will be strapped to his father’s back as the pair ascend - and descend - a total of 829m (2,722 ft) in one continuous climb-a-thon. The Climb With Rio challenge, which is supported by Dubai Sports Council and is expected to take up to four hours, aims to inspire people to stay at home, stay safe and stay fit during the COVID19 pandemic.

As part of the initiative, Nick and Rio are encouraging people from all over the world to get involved and take on their own climb-a-thon, by picking an iconic landmark and virtually scaling it, without having to leave their homes.

Team AngelWolf founder Nick Watson said: “Our motto has always been togetherness and inclusivity, so the Climb With Rio challenge is our way of bringing people together at a time when many of us are being asked to stay apart. Both globally and locally, we are all going through a really tough period and we believe that this is a great opportunity to spread positivity throughout our communities.

“For those observing Ramadan, we also hope that our challenge can help raise awareness of the importance of staying healthy and active while fasting during the Holy Month.”

People can support Team AngelWolf and join the challenge at home between May 8 and May 10, and share their moments online using the hashtag #ClimbWithRio. People of any age and ability can get involved as individuals, families or even through virtual corporate and classmate relays. Wheelchair users can also participate by picking a distance instead of a height and completing it in laps around their homes.

