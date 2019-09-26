Dubai Sports Council Board congratulates leadership on entering space age

The Dubai Sports Council has congratulated the wise leadership of UAE and its people on the successful launch of Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori into space

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) The Dubai Sports Council has congratulated the wise leadership of UAE and its people on the successful launch of Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori into space.

Al Mansoori entered the history books as the first Arab astronaut in space when the Soyuz MS-15 carrying him alongside Russian commander Oleg Skripochka and Nasa astronaut Jessica Meir, docked with the International Space Station on Wednesday night.

“The Dubai Sports Council congratulates the wise leadership of the UAE and its people on this joyous occasion,” said a statement released by DSC following a meeting of its Board of Directors which was chaired by HE Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of DSC.

HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of DSC, was present at the meeting along with the other members of the Board of Directors – Dr Abdullah Al Karam, Ahmed Al Shafar, Moaza Al Marri, Maryam Al Hammadi, Lamia Abdulaziz Khan – and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC, and Saleh Al Marzooqi, Director of DSC’s Corporate Support Department.

“This is a historic and proud moment, not just for us in the UAE, but for the entire Arab world. It is a result of our leadership’s generous support and encouragement for research and development.

Under their visionary leadership and guidance, the nation can look forward to celebrating many more achievements in the field of science and technology, and in the space arena.

” The Board of Directors also congratulated the country’s sports sector on the start of the 2019-2020 season and wished them success.

The Board also approved the disbursement of the season’s budget for Dubai clubs, and reminded them of their responsibility to abide by the regulations of their respective sports federations and to create an atmosphere that enhances the level of sports, breeds success and promotes a positive image.

The Board also urged Dubai’s clubs and football companies to facilitate the formation of fan associations at their clubs, which would enhance communication between the management and their fans, increase attendance at matches and create an atmosphere of positivity.

The Board of Directors also reviewed the reports of the achievements of the Standing Committees at the meeting and DSC’s strategic plan for the period 2020-2030, while the Investment and Projects Committee gave a presentation on the progress of their work as per the plan approved by the Board of Directors.

The Board reviewed reports presented by the different departments of Dubai Sports Council, including the different development initiatives undertaken by DSC to support the work of the clubs and the development of Emirati talents. The meeting also reviewed a detailed report by the management of Hamdan Sports Complex