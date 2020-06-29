Dubai Sports Council bring in personal trainer Schillaci for final training session ahead of virtual Pocari Sweat 10K Run

With the PocariSweat 10K Run taking place this Friday, Dubai Sports Council have brought in renowned fitness trainer Marco Schillaci to give final-minute tips to participants

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020) With the PocariSweat 10K Run taking place this Friday, Dubai Sports Council have brought in renowned fitness trainer Marco Schillaci to give final-minute tips to participants.

Schillaci will host a virtual coaching session on Wednesday, at 6pm on Dubai Sports Council’s Instagram account, to prepare participants for the virtual race that is being organised jointly by Dubai Sports Council and Pocari Sweat, which is an Ion supply drink from Japan that replenishes and balances body fluids lost through sweating and hydrates longer than water.

The PocariSweat 10K Run takes place on July 3, from 12:01am to 11:59pm Dubai time, and the event is open to participants of any age and ability from around the world.

Participants are free to choose between a 5km and 10km run and are allowed to create their own unique fun course, making use of the indoor or outdoor space. They can even run on a smart or traditional treadmill.

Registration for the Run is open until 11:59pm of July 1, through Dubai Sports Council’s official website.

There will be prizes on offer for the top three finishers in each of the five categories – 5km for Male and Female, 10km for Male and Female, and 5km for People of Determination for 5km – and to make a claim for those prizes, participants will have to make sure they first download the Dubai Sports Council official app, which is available for both Android and Apple platforms, and sign in with the credentials they have used to register on the Dubai Sports Council website.

Once they log into the application on race day, users will be seeing a “Start Pocari Sweat Challenge” button. Click on it, and they will be taken to the “Smart Health - Running” screen, which will time their run and show other relevant details like distance and speed.

The application detects the user’s body movement through different sensors on the smartphone to calculate the speed and distance, so participants, once they click on start, will need to make sure they have the device on their person – in their pockets or in an armband.

The Run will need to be completed in one stretch and the application will notify users once they have reached their target. They will then see an activity summary screen, which will show the total time taken and calories burnt.

The participant need to click the “Save” button to save the activity and then they can compare their time with other participants on the leaderboard. They should then upload a photo or screenshot of their result to their Instagram page, and tag #PocariSweat10KRun, making sure their account setting is public so that the organisers can see their participation entry.

If the participants do not have an Instagram page, they can also email a screenshot of their result and the organisers will upload it for them. The cut off time for uploading results and tagging #PocariSweat10KRun is midnight on run day.