DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019) The Dubai Sports Council celebrated the Emirati Women’s Day at its headquarters, organising a special educational and entertainment event to mark the occasion.

The office was dressed up for the day and the words of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Father of the UAE, the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, about the status of women in UAE played from the speakers and TV sets throughout the day.

HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, attended the celebrations alongside Lt. Col. Jamila Al Zaabi, Director of Women's Prison Department in the Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions of Dubai Police, and a number of other guests and members of Dubai Sports Council.

The theme for this year's Emirati Women's Day is ‘Women, Icons of Tolerance’.

“First, we extend our sincere greetings to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, who launched the Emirati Women’s Day in 2015 to recognise and celebrate the role of women in the country,” said HE Saeed Hareb as he addressed the celebrations.

“Congratulations to our mothers, sisters and daughters as well on the occasion of the Emirati Women's Day.

“With the guidance and support of our wise leadership, our women have become leaders in society in both words and deed. The UAE has become the leading country in empowering women. In the next legislative cycle, half the members of the Federal National Council are expected to be women and the current Chairperson and Speaker of the Federal National Council is a woman – Dr Amal Al Qubaisi is the region’s first female leader of a national assembly. Emirati women are also commanding commercial and military aircrafts and naval vessels, and we are all proud of them.”

To celebrate the occasion, the Council also organised a free medical examination for the guests and staff in cooperation with the Sultan Al Olama Medical Centre. There were a number of other activities promoting team-work and the empowerment of women as well, and gifts were also distributed among all the ladies and guests.