Dubai Sports Council celebrates Flag Day at Hamdan Sports Complex

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd November, 2020) The Dubai Sports Council organized a special celebration of the UAE Flag Day on Tuesday, November 3, at Hamdan Sports Complex, with all the top officials of the Council and the Complex in attendance.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, the Members of the Supreme Council, as well as the Crown Princes on the occasion.

HE Saeed Hareb also congratulated the government and the people of UAE, as well as all its residents on the occasion of the Flag Day.

He said: “The Flag Day is an occasion that makes us proud, and we celebrate it annually because of its noble values and sublime meanings that embody the position of the state and the connection of our wise leadership with the people.”

“This is a day that is dear to our hearts and a source of pride. It is a day to celebrate the strength of our union and show our loyalty to this dear country.”