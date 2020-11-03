UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Sports Council Celebrates Flag Day At Hamdan Sports Complex

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:16 PM

Dubai Sports Council celebrates Flag Day at Hamdan Sports Complex

The Dubai Sports Council organized a special celebration of the UAE Flag Day on Tuesday, November 3, at Hamdan Sports Complex, with all the top officials of the Council and the Complex in attendance

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd November, 2020) The Dubai Sports Council organized a special celebration of the UAE Flag Day on Tuesday, November 3, at Hamdan Sports Complex, with all the top officials of the Council and the Complex in attendance.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, the Members of the Supreme Council, as well as the Crown Princes on the occasion.

HE Saeed Hareb also congratulated the government and the people of UAE, as well as all its residents on the occasion of the Flag Day.

He said: “The Flag Day is an occasion that makes us proud, and we celebrate it annually because of its noble values and sublime meanings that embody the position of the state and the connection of our wise leadership with the people.”

“This is a day that is dear to our hearts and a source of pride. It is a day to celebrate the strength of our union and show our loyalty to this dear country.”

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid November All Government Top Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack in Central V ..

6 seconds ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack on Kabul Uni ..

8 seconds ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates launches integrated biometric path at the ..

15 minutes ago

Man injured after Indian Army’s unprovoked firin ..

41 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz gets inspiration from woman assistant co ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.