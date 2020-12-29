Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters continues as the highlight of amateur golf calendar

Part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to promote golf as a business networking and key tourism tool, tournament will take place on Jan 6 at Els Club in Dubai Sports City

December (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020) Despite COVID, we are delighted to report that The Dubai Sports Council CEO’s Masters 2021 Golf Day will take place on the Dubai Sports City Els Club on Wednesday 6th January 2021, as part of the Dubai Sports Council’s ongoing commitment to promoting golf as a business networking and key tourism tool for the UAE and region.

The Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters, sponsored this year by AARO Middle East and Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, will bring 108 top golfing executives and government representatives from across the UAE to participate in the shot-gun tournament at 1 pm on the ELS CLUB, one of the many magnificent golfing assets of Dubai and indeed the UAE.

The Dubai Sports Council CEO’s masters will be held in an 18-hole team shambles format, designed to provide an interactive golf and networking experience. The tournament will conclude with a formal dinner presentation with social distancing held at the Big Easy Restaurant hosted by H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, who will address the senior business and government leaders of the UAE to discuss the value of golf both as a business networking and tourism tool for the region.

“We are delighted to invite AARO Middle East, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, BackLite, Thriwe, CARS and our golf loving business leaders to the Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters Golf Day at the magnificent Els Club course. Tom Rourke and his team have promised to put on a great day both on and off the golf course! The Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters is part of an ongoing commitment on behalf of Dubai Sports Council to create a truly 7-Star golfing, dinner and networking experience for the key business leaders of the UAE.

“Through the CEO Masters, Dubai Sports Council recognises the importance of golf as a sport that permeates tourism and business. Many of the major public and private businesses in the UAE will have senior representation at the tournament, creating a truly unique networking opportunity for attendees and sponsors,” said Russell Yeomans, Managing Director of Sport2Business, the UAE based business networking and golf event business that is organising the event on behalf of the Dubai Sports Council.

He added: “The concept for this day is to create a high impact golf and networking day plus a dinner attended by influential executive golfers and industry leaders from all sectors in the UAE together with Government Dignitaries to connect. This DSC CEO Masters is supported by our key sponsors AARO Middle East, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, BackLite Media, CARS (Classic Automotive Relocation Services) and Thriwe plus our bronze sponsors, WeTel tv, Mohmentz, eGolfmegastore, Pains Fireworks, CEO Club, Dimple Chairs and MonViso who will all sponsor creative activations throughout the 18-holes tournament and at the evening dinner. 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone on and off the golf course – our players and sponsors are really looking forward to start the 2021 year with a great CEO Masters!’