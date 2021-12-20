Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters continues as the highlight of amateur golf calendar

A 7-star golf and networking experience, 2022 Golf Day will take place at Els Club on January 6

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th December, 2021) The Dubai Sports Council CEO’s Masters 2022 Golf Day will take place on the Dubai Sports City Els Club on Thursday, 6th January 2021, as part of the Dubai Sports Council’s ongoing commitment to promoting golf as a business networking and key tourism tool for the UAE and region.

The Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters is sponsored this year by Thriwe (Gold Sponsor) and Accuracy, AARO, BackLite Media, C.A.R.S (Classic Automotive Relocation Services) and AGMC (BMW) (Silver Sponsors).

There will be over 110 top golfing executives and government representatives from across the UAE to participate in the shot-gun tournament at 1 pm on the ELS CLUB, one of the many magnificent golfing assets of Dubai and indeed the UAE.

Details of the event were announced at Monday’s press conference in Dubai Sports Council, with Ahmad Ibrahim, Head of Council’s Community Events Section; Deepak Ahuja, Regional Head, Middle East and North Africa, at Thriwe; Darren Mullins, Partner of Accuracy; and Russell Yeomans, Managing Director of Sport2Business, present.

The Dubai Sports Council CEO’s masters will be held in an 18-hole team shambles format, designed to provide an interactive golf and networking experience. The tournament will conclude with a formal dinner presentation with social distancing held at the Big Easy Restaurant hosted by H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, who will address the senior business and government leaders of the UAE to discuss the value of golf both as a business networking and tourism tool.

“We are delighted to invite Thriwe, AARO Middle East, Accuracy, BackLite, CARS and our golf loving business leaders to the Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters Golf Day at the magnificent Els Club course. The course is always in magnificent condition and the ELS venue is conducive to a great networking and presentation environment.

On the sponsorship front, Deepak Ahuja of Thriwe (Gold Sponsor 2022) stated that, “Thriwe has always supported Golf in the region and will continue to do so. We are thrilled to announce that we have entered into a strategic partnership with CEO Masters wherein we will be launching an India Edition of CEO Masters in November 2022”.

Ahuja further added that he is “keen on launching a TRI Nation edition of CEO Masters with India, UAE, and Singapore as participating countries by the year 2023”. He also said that the winning team of CEO Masters 2022 will get a wild card entry to play at India Edition, supposedly scheduled for November 2022, and the winning team of India edition in return will play at CEO Masters 2023.

Last year the CEO Masters supported the Al Jalila foundation – this year we are delighted to invite Samar Jodha (Spectrum Maxima), a renowned artist and corporate communications specialist who will be our media and CSR partner.

“On the CSR theme, this year with Samar, we are delighted to support the RED BALLOON initiative of creating compassionate young leadership for a better world,” said Russell Yeomans, Managing Director of Sport2Business, the UAE based business networking and golf event business that is organising the event on behalf of Dubai Sports Council. “COVID has been very challenging for our youngsters and Red Balloon has some amazing initiatives and with impact to improve the soft skills and emotional wellness of our youngsters.”

The Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters continues to be part of an ongoing commitment on behalf of Dubai Sports Council to create a truly 7-Star golfing, dinner and networking experience for the key business leaders of the UAE.

“Through the CEO Masters, Dubai Sports Council recognises the importance of golf as a sport that permeates tourism and business. Many of the major public and private businesses in the UAE will have senior representation at the tournament, creating a truly unique networking opportunity for attendees and sponsors,” said Yeomans.

“The CEO Masters has become the event to be seen at for Amateur golfers – an ideal new year kick off to an ever-improving golfing calendar in Dubai. The day is about business networking first and golf second but we are aiming to have creative activations on every hole to keep the competitive nature of our business leaders come to the fore.

“Our sponsors are fully supportive to incrementally improve every event – this year includes a genuine opportunity to win a BMW for a hole in one, valuable advertising on the Sheikh Zayed Road and several varied ‘money cannot buy’ experiences around golf.

“2021 has been a challenging year for everyone on and off the golf course – there is a very positive vibe in Dubai and we intend to kick off 2022 with a great CEO Masters.

“We kick off the CEO Masters with a ‘Mediterranean travel theme’ launch party at C.A.R.S. new Café at the Dubai Autodrome on December 15th at 7pm – this will be a fun networking evening with the CEO’s able to exhibit their favorite vehicles in the CARS carpark while discussing various travel and golf experiences with their fellow golfers.”