UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Sports Council Delegation Visits General Dept Of Punitive And Correctional Institutions

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 01:54 PM

Dubai Sports Council delegation visits General Dept of Punitive and Correctional Institutions

As part of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Community Sports Initiative which seeks to promote sports and physical activity among all segments of the community, a delegation of Dubai Sports Council (DSC) visited the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions to follow up on sports programs organised by DSC in their centres

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) As part of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Community Sports Initiative which seeks to promote sports and physical activity among all segments of the community, a delegation of Dubai Sports Council (DSC) visited the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions to follow up on sports programs organised by DSC in their centres.

The DSC delegation was headed by HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and included Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council. This is the third year of the program, which is a joint initiative of DSC and the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions of Dubai Police, and its chief objective is to ease the integration of inmates back into the community once they have finished their sentences.

So the program is designed not just to create a healthy sports environment inside the centres, but to also assist inmates find a source of income once they leave the centres.

“We thank Dubai Sports Council for their cooperation with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in supporting sports activities at these centres under the umbrella of Hamdan bin Mohammed Community Sports Initiative,” said Brigadier General Ali Al Shamali, Director General of General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police.

As part of the initiative, the Council organised training courses for inmates, where they are trained as fitness instructors under the supervision of instructors accredited with the International Fitness Professionals Association.

Inmates taking part in the program are awarded internationally-recognised certificates. The DSC also organises yoga sessions for the inmates and has provided the centres with fitness equipment, which encourages inmates to embrace a physically active lifestyle. Inmates can also participate in fitness classes, which are organised daily under the supervision of qualified instructors.

Related Topics

Police Sports Dubai All

Recent Stories

Graduating students exhibit 134 projects at NUST C ..

14 minutes ago

Russia to Take Iran's Interests Into Account at Se ..

1 minute ago

AU Commissioner Says Protocol on Free Pan-African ..

1 minute ago

At Least One Person Killed, 14 Wounded by Explosio ..

1 minute ago

Protesters urge ASEAN leaders to ban trash imports ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks chalk up fourth straight gain 20 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.