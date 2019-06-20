Dubai Sports Council delegation visits General Dept of Punitive and Correctional Institutions

As part of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Community Sports Initiative which seeks to promote sports and physical activity among all segments of the community, a delegation of Dubai Sports Council (DSC) visited the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions to follow up on sports programs organised by DSC in their centres

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) As part of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Community Sports Initiative which seeks to promote sports and physical activity among all segments of the community, a delegation of Dubai Sports Council (DSC) visited the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions to follow up on sports programs organised by DSC in their centres.

The DSC delegation was headed by HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and included Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council. This is the third year of the program, which is a joint initiative of DSC and the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions of Dubai Police, and its chief objective is to ease the integration of inmates back into the community once they have finished their sentences.

So the program is designed not just to create a healthy sports environment inside the centres, but to also assist inmates find a source of income once they leave the centres.

“We thank Dubai Sports Council for their cooperation with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in supporting sports activities at these centres under the umbrella of Hamdan bin Mohammed Community Sports Initiative,” said Brigadier General Ali Al Shamali, Director General of General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police.

As part of the initiative, the Council organised training courses for inmates, where they are trained as fitness instructors under the supervision of instructors accredited with the International Fitness Professionals Association.

Inmates taking part in the program are awarded internationally-recognised certificates. The DSC also organises yoga sessions for the inmates and has provided the centres with fitness equipment, which encourages inmates to embrace a physically active lifestyle. Inmates can also participate in fitness classes, which are organised daily under the supervision of qualified instructors.