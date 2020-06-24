Dubai Sports Council discuss upcoming sports events with federations and organisers

Dubai Sports Council has been meeting with local and international sports federations, and event organisers to discuss organising of sports events in the coming months

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th June, 2020) Dubai Sports Council has been meeting with local and international sports federations, and event organisers to discuss organising of sports events in the coming months.

The Council has received official communication from a number of international sports federations, with request to host their events in Dubai as more and more host cities express their inability to host international sports events due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Council has been in regular touch with federations and sports event organisers, through virtual channels, to discuss procedures and safety protocols for organising sports competitions in accordance with the safety instructions of Dubai’s Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management, with the safety of everyone involved being of paramount importance.

The Council is keen to support sports event organisers through these challenging times, and has offered every kind of technical, logistical and media support. It is also encouraging organisers to discuss any concerns or queries they might have about organising sports events.

The meetings are also being held to discuss possible dates for upcoming sports events and to draw up a schedule of events until the end of 2021.

Sports competitions restarted in the Emirate of Dubai last Friday with the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club’s Summer Series, which featured paddle boats, dinghy boats and yachts. This weekend, Dubai International Marine Club, in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council, has organised a “Dubai Watersports Summer Week” that will see different competitions take place at various venues from June 25-27.

The event will open with a Motosurf competition on Thursday evening, starting 5pm, at Al Shurooq Beach. This is the first Motosurf competition taking place in Dubai and the event will be followed by Hydrofly (Flyboard) competition, which will see participants perform amazing stunts in the air, as they float above the water.

On Friday, fans of marine sports will witness a full day of competition at different venues.

Two of the three events planned for the day – Kayak Fishing and Stand Up paddling – will be taking place for the first time in Dubai. Kayak Fishing, which is open to all, will be taking place at various venues around the city, starting from 7am until 6pm, while the Stand Up Paddling race will take place at Kite Beach from 7am. The third event of the day, Kitesurf, will take place at Nessnass Beach from 4:30pm.

On June 27, there will be a Modern Sailing competition for Laser 4.7 and Optimist, which is being organised in cooperation with Dubai Offshore Sailing Club. Competitions will start from 5pm.

The winners of the different competitions at the weekend will receive the special edition of commemorative medals that have been designed by Dubai Sports Council to honour heroes who were at the frontline of Dubai’s fight against COVID-19.

The medals pay homage to the selfless service of Dubai Police and Dubai Civil Defence through the COVID-19 crisis, alongside the staff of Dubai Health Authority, and the First Responders of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services. Together, they were at the forefront of Dubai’s fight to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, alongside volunteers from different segments of Dubai’s diverse community.

The decision to resume sports competitions is part of a series of decisions taken by Dubai Sports Council in recent days to gradually reopen the sports sector following weeks of closure due to COVID-19. The decision is in line with the Government of Dubai’s plan to open all sectors of life in the Emirate, and complies with instructions issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, and related government agencies.

The winter sports sector in Dubai will be the next to reopen for competitions with a “Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Competition - Slopestyle and Big Air”, which is being organised by Ski Dubai in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council. The event is scheduled for July 31 at Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates.