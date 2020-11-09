Dubai Sports Council discusses decree to support Emirati personnel with clubs and companies

Personality assessment tests for supervisors and administrators to take place from Nov 16

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) Within the framework of implementing the recent decrees issued by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, regarding the development of Emirati personnel working with clubs and sports companies in the Emirate of Dubai, as well as the appointment of assistant national coaches in team games, the Dubai Sports Council held a coordination meeting with executives of clubs, football companies and sports companies in Dubai to decide their future course of action.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, chaired the meeting in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council; Mohammed Ali Amer, Executive Director of Al Wasl Club; Majed Sultan, Executive Director of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai; Majid Al Usaimi, Executive Director of Dubai Club for People of Determination; Ali Abdullah Al Badwawi, Executive Director of Hatta Football Company; Mohammed Hareb, CEO of Dubai International Marine Club; Ahmed Al Janahi, Director of Al Nasr Cultural and Sports Club’s Sports Games Company; Mohammed Al Husseini, Executive Director of Dubai Chess and Culture Club; and Ahmed Saleh, Director of Al Nasr Football Academy, who was representing Al Nasr Football Company.

A number of Dubai Sports Council officials were also present at the meeting, namely: Ali Omar Al Balooshi, Director of the Sports Development Department; Ahmed Salem Al Mahri, Manager of Sports Clubs Section; Adel Al Bannay, Manager of the Football Companies Section; Bader Hareb, Chief Sports Clubs Specialist; and Taoufik Zahrouni, Senior Football Companies Specialist.

HE Saeed Hareb welcomed the executives and representatives of the clubs and sports companies to the meeting and confirmed the keenness of the Council, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to encourage professionalism and enhance the work culture at these entities, and to support Emirati personnel, and issue legislation and laws that support the clubs ’efforts to achieve their goals and optimise the investment of their resources.

The Council seeks to make Dubai’s clubs and sports companies an attractive environment for Emiratis to practice their favourite sports and developing their abilities in an ideal atmosphere, in order to enhance the personality of the people and develop their technical and competitive abilities.

HE Saeed Hareb also reiterated the support of His Highness the Chairman of the Council, for Emirati personnel in performing their role, whether in the field of football training or other team games through developing their technical capabilities and increasing their expertise, or in the field of management and supervision through lectures and training, and by laying down foundations and controls for the appointment and evaluation of the work of supervisors and administrators in clubs and sports companies.

The sports clubs and companies in Dubai expressed their thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, for his support of the work of clubs and sports companies, and his directions to develop and support Emirati cadres, and the pledge of the wise leadership and His Highness the Chairman of the Council to work to enhance the role of sports in life, achieve national goals, and take care of the nation’s athletes.

It was decided at the meeting to start work on implementing Decree No. 4 and No. 5 of His Highness the Chairman of the Council.

Regards the implementation of Decree No. 5, which establishes the controls for the appointment and evaluation of supervisors and administrators at clubs and sports companies in Dubai, the data about the supervisors and administrators for the current sports season was received on November 5, and tests to evaluate the officials will be done from November 16 to 26, in cooperation with Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

It was agreed that a team from the Council will make field visits to explain the functional behaviour guide for supervisors and administrators, and discuss the mechanism of implementing the decree according to the schedule, as well conducting training programs throughout the season in the field of behavioural and psychological safety for the supervisors and administrators.

The meeting also discussed Decree No. 4 of 2020 regarding the appointment of Emirati assistant coaches in team sports (football, basketball, handball, volleyball), and the importance of having qualified Emirati staff at clubs. It was decided to provide the Council with information about the current assistant coaches for the 2020-2021 season with an overview about each of them, and the drive to appoint Emirati assistant coaches will be completed by the first week of December 2020.

Return of spectators

In the meeting, it was decided to submit a detailed weekly report to the Council on cases of COVID-19 infection, if any, and the readiness of Dubai clubs for the return of spectators to the stadiums and lounges by creating a special protocol and getting approval from the Executive Council of the Government of Dubai, and conducting field visits in coordination with representatives of Dubai Police, and working with federations, including the UAE Football Association and the UAE Professional League, for the gradual return of masses, starting with 30 per cent of the facility's capacity.

Sports Excellence Model

The meeting also reviewed the decision of the Council’s Board of Directors to adopt a new mechanism for evaluating clubs and football companies for the Dubai Sports Excellence Model awards. Field visits to clubs and football companies will be scheduled to explain the new system, the evaluation schedule, delivery dates and the date of the award ceremony.