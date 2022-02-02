Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening cooperation with DP World Tour

Dubai Sports Council discussed ways of strengthening its cooperation with the DP World Tour in the coming period for the growth and development of golf in the region

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd February, 2022) Dubai Sports Council discussed ways of strengthening its cooperation with the DP World Tour in the coming period for the growth and development of golf in the region. The Council also expressed its desire to attract more tournaments to Dubai as it seeks to showcase more of the Emirate’s pristine golf courses and facilities to the world.

This came during a meeting of His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, with Tom Phillips, Head of DP World Tour's Middle East division, who is responsible for the development of the Tour’s tournament programme throughout the region, including the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The meeting took place in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council, and Khalid Al Awar, Director of the Council’s Events Department. Phillips was accompanied by Freddie Schmeisser, Director of the DP World Tour Championship, and Katherine Palethorpe, Deputy Head of Partnership Management at DP World Tour (PGA European Tour).

During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of Dubai Sports Council, the DP World Tour thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, for the support provided by the Council to golf tournaments held in Dubai, and for His Highness’ presence on the final evening of the DP World Tour Championship to award the winners of the tournament as well as the winners of the Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb assured the guests of the Council’s keenness to provide all the support and means for the success of tournaments organised in Dubai, which is witnessing a continuous growth in the sports sector thanks to the patronage and guidance of the wise leadership, and the issuance of legislation that support the sector and encourage investment.

HE Saeed Hareb also gave the delegation a brief overview about the work and different initiatives of the Council, as well as the annual sports calendar, which includes more than 400 events. He also stressed on the generous support of the country’s wise leadership for sports, and the role they have played in spreading the culture sports and physical activity among the community through many different initiatives.

Phillips presented a souvenir from DP World Tour and the DP World Tour Championship to Dubai Sports Council in appreciation of the Council’s support for the Tour’s three tournaments in Dubai and enhancing the Tour’s global standing.