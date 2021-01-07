UrduPoint.com
Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship Will Resume This Saturday Following Break For Holidays

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:39 PM

The fifth season of Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship will resume this Saturday at the Football Centre in Dubai Sports City following a three-week break for the holiday season

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 202) The fifth season of Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship will resume this Saturday at the Football Centre in Dubai Sports City following a three-week break for the holiday season.

As the Championship resumes, all eyes will be on the exciting table-top clash between El Talento Football Academy and La Liga HPC in the Under-18 division. Both teams are level on six points having won their first two matches, but El Talento boast a goal difference of 24 to La Liga HPC’s 11. In the other Under-188 game of the day, Soccer Italian Style (CFFA) will take on La Liga Valencia.

In the Under-16 division, Group A leaders La Liga HPC will resume their campaign against Alliance, while Group B leaders El Talento Football Academy will take on Foxes-Red. In the Under-14 matches, Group A leaders La Liga HPC will meet Golden Star Academy, while Group B leaders AFA Pablo Aimar will resume against bottom-placed La Liga Sevilla, who are yet to get a point.

In the Under-12 category, Group A leaders GC United take on La Liga Valencia in their fifth round of matches, while Group B leaders IJF Under-12 take on Sporting Dubai U11.

The premier age-group football tournament in the country, Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship will top a busy and diverse calendar of Dubai Sports Council’s events for the coming months. The tournament features 52 teams and more than 850 of the best young talents from 18 academies, who will be competing in six different categories: Under-8, Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, Under-18.

A total of 280 matches will be played in the tournament, across 15 weekends until March 6, 2021, at The Football Centre DSC, which opened its doors last year and is the new home of La Liga Academy and La Liga High Performance Centre (HPC).

