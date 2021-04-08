Dubai Sports Council gets ISO 22301 Business Continuity Management System certification

In accordance with the directives of the Executive Council of Dubai on the quality of work and stability, Dubai Sports Council has obtained the ISO 22301

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) In accordance with the directives of the Executive Council of Dubai on the quality of work and stability, Dubai Sports Council has obtained the ISO 22301: 2012 Business Continuity Management System certification for the second time since 2018 with the aim of measuring the ability of the Council to continue performing its vital functions and services at all times.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, received the Business Continuity Management System certificate from Vladimir Cherny, General Manager Commercial of British Standards Institution’s Middle East and Africa operations, who visited the headquarters of the Council to hand over the certificate in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council, Dr Mohammad Al Ansari, Director of DSC’s Strategic and Corporate Excellence department, and Ammar Hussain, Director of Business Development at BSI Middle East and Africa.

The Business Continuity Management System protects organisations from the risks associated with downtime, which can occur due to unexpected disruptions or disasters and result in revenue loss, data risk breakdowns and failure to deliver normal client services as per service level agreements.

The ISO 22301 Business Continuity Management Systems certification guides a company on how best to plan for such eventualities and ensures that a robust business continuity management system is in place, and that internal staff members are fully aware of their role within the system should an incident occur.

Implementing a strong BCMS aids the organisation in quickly recovering from a disaster or disruption, and can also safeguard an organisation against the reputational damage which can occur from missed deadlines, data leakages, operational, IT outages, industrial actions, disappointed clients or direct financial losses due to the disruption.

The Dubai Sports Council has previously obtained a number of certificates in the field of work quality, ISO 9001 for Quality Management System, ISO 45001 for Occupational Safety and Health Management System, and ISO 14001 for Environmental Management System.