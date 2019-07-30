Dubai Sports Council host workshop for clubs and fans in collaboration with Dubai Police

Focus on Article 21 of Federal Law No 5, which deals with misuse of social media

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th July, 2019) Dubai Sports Council, in collaboration with Dubai Police, hosted a two-day workshop for Dubai’s clubs and football companies with the aim of strengthening the relationship between clubs and their fans.

The workshop focused on Article 21 of Federal Law No 5, which deals with cybercrimes and the misuse of social media, and tried to educate fans and club media officers about the safe use of social media channels while stressing on the importance of regular and effective communication between club and fans. Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, was present at the workshop alongside Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, and Butti Al Falasi, Director of Security Awareness Department in Dubai Police. Mohammed Ali Amer, Executive Director of Al Wasl Club, Khalid Al-Zahid, Executive Director of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Haei Hassan Khamis Al Badawi, Head of Sports at Hatta Club, were also present at the workshop along with Ahmed Salem Al Mehri, Acting Director of the Sports Development Department in Dubai Sports Council, and a number of other officials from Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police, and the clubs. On Monday, the first day of the workshop, Hassan Habib, Deputy Director of Dubai Sports Channel, and well-known media personality, Kifah Al Kaabi presented their views in the opening session and were followed by Ali Dzikri, Director of the online section at Al Bayan newspaper, Nasser Al Tamimi, Manager of Media Licensing Department at National Media Council, and Captain Abdullah Al Shehi, Director of Cybercrimes Department of Dubai Police.

Honouring the speakers and club representatives along with Al Rahma before the start of the workshop. Major General Al Ghaithi stressed on the importance of the initiative which aims to bring together club chiefs, fans and club liaison officers on one platform. He also urged the clubs to take the initiative forward and set up community councils in each club. The first session stressed on the growing role and responsibility of the media in educating masses, and not just informing them, and creating positive awareness. Speaking on the subject, Hassan Habib said the media has the responsibility, alongside the clubs, to spread positive messages to the public.

Al Wasl launch new initiative

Taking their cue from the workshop, Al Wasl Club have declared he will be holding regular meetings and discussions with their fans in order to build a strong and transparent relationship. The first of these sessions will be held before the start of the new season.

The first session will be attended by the first team coach, the general supervisor of the first team and two players. Director Hassan Habib of Dubai Sports Channels will manage this session.