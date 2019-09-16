Dubai Sports Council hosts workshop for school children in collaboration with Ministry of Education and UAE SDG

More than 75 students, aged 13 to 17, attended the “Sports for Good Health and Well-being” workshop hosted by Dubai Sports Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and UAE Sustainable Development Goals

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) More than 75 students, aged 13 to 17, attended the “Sports for Good Health and Well-being” workshop hosted by Dubai Sports Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and UAE Sustainable Development Goals.

HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and Amal Al Kous, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Education, attended the workshop that saw students from different UNESCO associated schools take part in active discussions on the benefits of a healthy and physically active lifestyle.

Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and former UAE national football and beach soccer team player Bakhit Saad were also present at the workshop.

Addressing the participants, HE Saeed Hareb said: “We thank God that we live in a country whose wise leadership places the welfare and happiness of its citizens and other members of its community at the forefront of its interests and initiatives.

“Today we are meeting with our schoolchildren on this very important subject of good health and well-being as part of an initiative which has brought together Dubai Sports Council, the Ministry of Education and the UAE SDG.

Together, through this workshop and other similar projects, we want to spread awareness about the importance of sports in the health, happiness and wellbeing of not just the individual but the entire community. Sports is essential to a person’s health and gives him the energy he needs to lead a happy and contended life.

“This new initiative is part of Dubai Sports Council’s continuous engagement with the educational sector and different government entities to create awareness about a physically active lifestyle and encourage members of our community, of all age and abilities, to embrace sports as part of their daily routine.”

Thanking Dubai Sports Council for hosting the workshop, Amal Al Kous said: “We appreciate the great effort everyone has made in putting together this workshop.

“Good Health and Well-being is number three on the list of 17 Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 for the year 2030, and sports is the path that leads to good health and well-being.”