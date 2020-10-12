Dubai Sports Council invites registered participants for Al Marmoom Dune Run ‘build-up’ runs on Oct 23 & 30

As the countdown for the first Al Marmoom Dune Run gathers pace, Dubai Sports Council has invited registered participants to attend free-of-charge “build-up runs” inside Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve to get in top shape for the event

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th October, 2020) As the countdown for the first Al Marmoom Dune Run gathers pace, Dubai Sports Council has invited registered participants to attend free-of-charge “build-up runs” inside Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve to get in top shape for the event.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council in cooperation with Dubai Municipality and FittGROUPME, Al Marmoom Dune Run will take place on November 13 inside the magnificent Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, which is the largest project of its kind in the world with more than 40 hectares of pristine shrub land that is home to 204 species of native birds, 158 species of migratory birds and many other endangered species, as well as Arabian Oryx, Arabian gazelles, sand Gazelles, foxes, and wild cats.

The Run is an exciting new addition to Dubai’s sporting calendar and will see participants challenge themselves on a 5km course that will take them across dunes and around stunning lakes in the conservation reserve.

To prepare participants for the event, Dubai Sports Council has organised a series of build-up runs, the final two of which will take place on October 23 and 30. Those registered participants interested in taking part in these runs, will need to make sure they are present at the Dune Platform in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve at 6am for a 6.15am start.

Speaking about the build-up runs, Danil Bornventure, Race Director FittGROUPME, said: “The sessions are free of charge for registered participants and will be led by FittGROUP’s experienced desert running coaches.

“These runs are an opportunity to familiarise with the terrain and be part of an active and enthusiastic running community.”