UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Sports Council Invites Women To Register For Unique Running Challenge

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 12:49 PM

Dubai Sports Council invites women to register for unique Running Challenge

Organised as part of the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign, the Challenge will take participants to four different locations and they will receive uniquely-designed medals

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 202) With only two days to go before the close of registration for the first stage of the four-part Dubai Women’s Running Challenge, Dubai Sports Council has urged women of all nationalities to rush and not risk missing out on a unique experience.

Organised in collaboration with Dubai Municipality under the slogan “It is good to compete in the World’s Coolest Winter”, Stage 1 one of the Challenge will take place on January 16 at Dubai Safari Park, giving participants an unforgettable experience as they run past lions, giraffes and many other exotic animals. Stage 2 will take place on January 23 at another unique location, the Palm Jumeirah, while Stage 3, which will be a night race starting at 9pm, will take the ladies to Dubai Garden Glow on January 28. The Challenge will then wound up on February 6 at Al Seef, allowing participants to soak in the atmosphere of the cultural and historic district.

Participants in the 10km run will be divided into five age groups - 12-17, 18-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-99, while the participants in the 5km race will be divided into two age groups – 12-17 and 18-99. In the 2.5km race, there will be four age group: 5-9, 10-14, 15-17, and 18-99.

UNIQUE MEDAL

To encourage and honour participants, Dubai Sports Council has designed a unique set of medals for the Dubai Women's Running Challenge.

The medals for each stage have been designed to represent the landscape of that particular stage and, when put together, the four medals will spell “Dubai”.

Dubai Municipality, meanwhile, will give discount vouchers to all participants, which can be used against entry tickets to Dubai Safari Park.

The Dubai Women’s Running Challenge joins a growing list of initiatives and events launched by Dubai Sports Council to promote sports and a physically active lifestyle among all segments of the community, especially among women and children. The Challenge will be a boost for women of different age and nationalities, who are looking for such events to satiate their competitive urges.

The Challenge also comes as part of Dubai Sports Council's strategic objective of empowering women, and promoting sports and physical activity among women through such competitions, which encourage women of all age and abilities to take part and also enjoy a wonderful new experience.

Women’s events and tournaments organized by Dubai Sports Council are becoming increasingly popular with women of different nationalities and age, allowing them to compete in an atmosphere of privacy and in confirmation with the customs and traditions of the region.

Related Topics

Sports Dubai Palm Jumeirah January February Women All Race

Recent Stories

Gear up Lahore for the exciting #TECNOPhotoWalk co ..

6 minutes ago

Special teams constituted to discourage sale of sm ..

5 seconds ago

IRSA releases 80,700 cusecs water

7 seconds ago

Fog likely to prevail in certain areas of KP: Met

9 seconds ago

NEPRA notifies Rs 1.6 per unit increase for Oct, N ..

3 minutes ago

Gunmen Kill 6 National Park Rangers in DR Congo

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.