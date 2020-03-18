UrduPoint.com
Dubai Sports Council Launch ‘Be Fit, Be Safe” Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:41 PM

Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Be Fit, Be Safe” campaign

The online initiative urges members of the community to keep exercising at home and share their innovative home workout videos with @DubaiSC

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020) The Dubai Sports Council have launched a novel initiative, “Be Fit, Be Safe”, to encourage members of the community to keep exercising at home even as gyms across the country have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Be Fit, Be Safe” is an online campaign through which Dubai Sports Council is urging their followers on different social media platforms to keep exercising at home and share their home workout videos online, tagging @DubaiSC, to help motivate and inspire others.

The Council has also requested those who are sharing their videos to nominate two friends to take up what is being billed as the #DSCchallenge.

Speaking about the initiative, His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “The main purpose of this initiative, of course, is to urge members of our community to keep working out at home, without having to go out.

“But we also want to spread positivity because there is so much concern about the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. People are worried, and rightfully so. But exercising helps ease their concerns because, as we all know, being physically active increases an individual’s overall sense of wellbeing and leads to an increase in happiness.

“Of course, exercising also strengthens your immune system and a strong immune system is your best defence against illness. Exercising and staying fit, thus, becomes even more important in these circumstances.

“So, while I urge every member of our community to please be responsible and respect the restrictions imposed by authorities, and follow all the precautionary safety measures recommended by them, I also want them to keep exercising because a healthy body means a strong immune system.

“So be fit, and be safe, and join us in spreading our message of positivity across communities.”

