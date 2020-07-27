Dubai Sports Council meets key stakeholders to discuss ways to enhance the cycling experience in Dubai

Representatives of Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, RTA, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Meydan attend meeting to discuss ways of developing Nad Al Sheba Cycle Tracks

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020) The Dubai Sports Council held a coordination meeting with its key strategic partners on Sunday to discuss improvements to the Emirate’s extensive network of dedicated cycling tracks, and ways to enhance safety and the cycling experience for members of the community.

Chaired by His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, the meeting was attended by representatives of Dubai Police, RTA, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Municipality and Meydan.

With an increasing number of Dubai’s diverse community embracing the sport of cycling as means to stay healthy and physically active, the meeting discussed introducing mandatory rules and regulations for users of cycling tracks to achieve the required safety standards.

The regulations discussed were prohibition of dual headsets (headphones) while riding, compulsory wearing of a protective helmet and a reflective jacket, and the use of bright, steady lights instead of blinking or flashing lights on the cycles.

The meeting also discussed suggestions like the provision of exclusive parking space for users of some of the best known and busiest cycling tracks like Nad Al Sheba, Al Warqa, Al Khawaneej, Mushrif Park and Al Qudra, with free parking for the first few hours.

The meeting also discussed installing speed-warning signs for motorists around the tracks, and having dedicated spots where ambulances can be stationed at all times.