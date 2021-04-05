UrduPoint.com
Dubai Sports Council Mints New Commemorative Medals To Celebrate UAE’s ‘Year Of The 50th’

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 02:17 PM

Dubai Sports Council mints new commemorative medals to celebrate UAE’s ‘Year of the 50th’

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th April, 2021) Dubai Sports Council have issued a new set of medals to commemorate UAE’s “Year of the 50th”, which officially starts on April 6 and will continue until March 31, 2022.

Last month, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared 2021 as the “Year of 50th” in the UAE to mark the Golden Jubilee of the country’s formation in 1971. The UAE’s will celebrate its remarkable journey of the last 50 years through the “Year of the 50th” and also launch its preparations for the next 50 years.

The new medals, which have the “Year of the Fiftieth” written across it, will be given at upcoming sports events organised and supported by Dubai Sports Council.

The new medals are a continuation of Dubai Sports Council’s initiative to celebrate the UAE and Dubai, including it iconic landmarks and heroes. Last year, the Council had minted medals that celebrated the efforts of Dubai’s frontline heroes in the fight to contain COVID-19 – Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Health Authority and the First Responders of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

In the past, Dubai Sports Council’s medals have featured some of the most famous cultural and tourist landmarks of Dubai like the Dubai Frame and Burj Khalifa, the Museum of the Future and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, alongside Hamdan Sports Complex, Tolerance Bridge and the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve.

