Dubai Sports Council obtains ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certificates

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st September, 2020) Keen to adopt global best practices and develop an integrated management system, Dubai Sports Council have obtained three International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certificates: ISO 9001 for Quality Management System, ISO 45001 for Occupational Safety and Health Management System, and ISO 14001 for Environmental Management System.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, received the certificates from visiting ISO officials in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC, and Dr Mohammad Al Ansari, Director of DSC’s Strategic and Corporate Excellence department, as well as other officials and staff.

The International Organization for Standardization granted these certificates to Dubai Sports Council after four days of audit, and thorough verification of work flows, files and different procedures in practice at the Council. They visited all the departments at the Council and made sure all the procedures and operations were in compliance with international standards.

The new ISO certificates come within the framework of the Council's keenness to develop an integrated management system that confirms to international best practices and is sync with strategic objectives of the government and the Council.

Published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO 9001 is an international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS), which organisations can use to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

It is the most popular standard in the ISO 9000 series and based on the “plan-do-check-act” methodology, and provides a process-oriented approach to documenting and reviewing the structure, responsibilities, and procedures required to achieve effective quality management in an organization.

ISO 45001 is the new international standard for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems. It is a voluntary standard that organizations can adopt to establish, implement, maintain and improve their Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (OH&SMS).

ISO 14001, meanwhile, sets out the criteria for an Environmental Management System and maps out a framework that a company or organization can follow to set up an effective environmental management system.

Designed for any type of organization, regardless of its activity or sector, it can provide assurance to company management and employees as well as external stakeholders that environmental impact is being measured and improved. ISO 14001 also helps organisations improve resource efficiency, reduce waste and drive down costs.