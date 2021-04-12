Dubai Sports Council signs cooperation deal with Kooora

Dubai Sports Council and Kooora website have signed a cooperation agreement to unite the efforts of the two parties in raising awareness about the importance of sports and physical activity among all members of Dubai’s diverse community, and encouraging them to adopt it as part of their daily lifestyle

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th April, 2021) Dubai Sports Council and Kooora website have signed a cooperation agreement to unite the efforts of the two parties in raising awareness about the importance of sports and physical activity among all members of Dubai’s diverse community, and encouraging them to adopt it as part of their daily lifestyle.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of Dubai Sports Council by His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and Mustafa Mohammed, Chief Operating Office at Kooora, in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council.

Under the agreement, Kooora becomes a strategic digital partner of Dubai Sports Council, and will support the Council’s efforts to promote sports and physical activity, as well as its efforts in the development of the sports sector.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb said: “We are pleased to sign a cooperation agreement with a renowned digital sports media outlet such as Kooora, which is the number one sports website in the Arab world, and the most important source of sports news and information with more than 22 million visitors from different Arab countries.

“The agreement will see Kooora create a special segment for all the events and activities taking place under the banner of Dubai Sports Council, where you can find all the results and other relevant information. The website will also publish a calendar of our sports events.”