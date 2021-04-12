UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Sports Council Signs Cooperation Deal With Kooora

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

Dubai Sports Council signs cooperation deal with Kooora

Dubai Sports Council and Kooora website have signed a cooperation agreement to unite the efforts of the two parties in raising awareness about the importance of sports and physical activity among all members of Dubai’s diverse community, and encouraging them to adopt it as part of their daily lifestyle

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th April, 2021) Dubai Sports Council and Kooora website have signed a cooperation agreement to unite the efforts of the two parties in raising awareness about the importance of sports and physical activity among all members of Dubai’s diverse community, and encouraging them to adopt it as part of their daily lifestyle.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of Dubai Sports Council by His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and Mustafa Mohammed, Chief Operating Office at Kooora, in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council.

Under the agreement, Kooora becomes a strategic digital partner of Dubai Sports Council, and will support the Council’s efforts to promote sports and physical activity, as well as its efforts in the development of the sports sector.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb said: “We are pleased to sign a cooperation agreement with a renowned digital sports media outlet such as Kooora, which is the number one sports website in the Arab world, and the most important source of sports news and information with more than 22 million visitors from different Arab countries.

“The agreement will see Kooora create a special segment for all the events and activities taking place under the banner of Dubai Sports Council, where you can find all the results and other relevant information. The website will also publish a calendar of our sports events.”

Related Topics

World Sports Dubai Media All From Agreement Million Arab

Recent Stories

Meals on wheels: PM’s ‘truck-kitchen’ initia ..

28 minutes ago

Barakah is key component of UAE efforts to tackle ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 April 2021

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims  58 more lives in Pakistan over l ..

2 hours ago

PM to deliver the opening statement at ECOSOC

3 hours ago

Bilawal Bhutto tears up PDM’s show-cause notice ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.