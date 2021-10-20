UrduPoint.com

Dubai Sports Council Signs Exclusive Technology Partnership Agreement With Tecnotree

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 11:40 AM

Dubai Sports Council have signed an exclusive technology partnership agreement with Tecnotree, a leading global provider of technology solutions for Digital Service Providers, which will make Tecnotree DSC’s exclusive technology and ecosystem partner

As part of the multi-year contract, Tecnotree will provide it’s B2B2X platform, Tecnotree Moments tm, that uses a 5G enabled marketplace and will automate DSC’s IT infrastructure and processes to deliver a new-age of multi-experience to sports fans as well as ecosystem players, including event organisers, sporting venues, equipment providers, devices and coaches, etc.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday at Gitex Global, which is taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre, by His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree, in the presence of HE Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Head of the UAE Digital Government and Director General of Digital Dubai, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council.

Tecnotree Moments tm is a unique new technology platform that will enable the monetization of Over-The-Top (OTT) services for digital service providers, accelerating growth in their markets. DSC develops and organizes holistic sports events across Dubai and has chosen Tecnotree Moments to automate infrastructure and processes that will streamline event ticketing, e-sports tournament leagues, high-quality video streaming with minimum latency, coaching and training subscriptions, gym and spa subscriptions, and sponsor management.

HE Saeed Hareb said: “We at the Dubai Sports Council are pleased to sign this exclusive new partnership agreement with a prestigious digital partner, Technotree, here at this special venue when it is hosting Gitex Global.

“We at Dubai Sports Council have always been keen to take advantage of technology, whether it is in our day-to-day office work, or in the organisation of events and registrations. We use technology not only to facilitate our work, but also to improve our processes.

“The Dubai Sports Council has been at the forefront of Dubai government’s shift towards technology and the abolition of paper transactions, as well as in the use of technology to issue licenses and rank all sports events in Dubai, among others.

“In 2019 we organised the world's first Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports Conference and Exhibition, which brought together some of the top minds from the world of sports and the world of AI and data analysis.

“In recent years, we have seen technology substantially increase its presence in the world of sports, and even bigger changes are on the way with the digitalisation of sports and emergence of technologies like 5G, augmented and virtual reality, as well as smart stadiums.

“To make best use of these future technologies, we need a strong digital partner, and our partnership with Tecnotree with allow us to offer the next-level digital interactive sports multi-experience. Their platform will allow our sports organisers to get closer to their fans and strengthen their customer base, and make it easier for them to co-create innovative and interactive sporting experiences.”

DSC supports $1B sports industry in Dubai with more than 400 sports events each year, which includes a wider ecosystem of more than 400 sports academies that offer expert training in all kinds of sports, 100-plus public and private sports clubs and 2,500 sports equipment providers. This will also include an ecosystem of sports and gaming device partnerships.

Tecnotree will also introduce its ‘Transaction-Based Revenue Model’, which will be linked to the ticketing on the platform. With more than 3 million spectators and sports enthusiasts, this partnership will expand revenue opportunities for Dubai while delivering out-of-the-box experience to sports community.

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation commented ‘DSC and Tecnotree partnership is an extremely exciting opportunity and heralds a new era where the market is changing at an accelerated pace. It endorses our strategy & vision around the convergence of sports and technology and the emergence of new digitally connected ecosystems around sports. By bringing digital identity, subscription, and partner lifecycle management capabilities onto our state-of-the-art Tecnotree Moments platform, we can help DSC accelerate revenue growth, while also providing an enhanced and seamless experience for consumers to enjoy the new partner economy that we plan to co-create.’

Tecnotree plans to deploy the technological capabilities within three months. This is a significant development for Tecnotree’s Moments Platform and its transaction-based revenue model. The company expects to enter into similar partnerships across different geographies and verticals including Edtech, Healthcare, Gaming, etc.

