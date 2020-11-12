Dubai Sports Council signs MOU with Al Tadawi Medical Centre

The Dubai Sports Council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Al Tadawi Medical Centre within the framework of bolstering the Councilâ€™s relationship with the private sector and strengthening the medical care available to sports practitioners

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th November, 2020) The Dubai Sports Council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Al Tadawi Medical Centre within the framework of bolstering the Council’s relationship with the private sector and strengthening the medical care available to sports practitioners.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council by His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Marwan Ibrahim Haji Nasser, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Tadawi Healthcare Group, in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and top Council officials.

Al Tadawi Medical Centre is one of the leading multi-speciality medical facility in Dubai, which focuses on the healthcare needs of the whole community. The centre boasts a team of highly qualified medical experts and specialists, who deliver state of the art treatment in one of the most luxurious health facilities.

Speaking after signing the MOU, His Excellency Saeed Hareb said: “We are pleased to sign the Memorandum of Understanding with Al Tadawi Medical Centre, a pioneering national project that promotes the medical sector in general and sports health in particular. This centre has clear and explicit objectives and since its inception, it has provided high-quality medical services according to the highest international standards.

“Dubai Sports Council is keen to cooperate with national institutions within the private sector that are keen to serve the country and society, and, with the great development witnessed by the sports sector, we need more medical institutions that provide excellent healthcare like Al Tadawi.”

Marwan Ibrahim Haji Nasser said: “We are honoured to partner with Dubai Sports Council in its activities that encourage and motivate all segments of the society, and we thank the Council for giving us the opportunity to work together and provide our medical expertise to sports practitioners.

“We provide integrated services in health care and through this memorandum, we seek to provide luxury medical services to the Council and to athletes in the field of sports medicine.

“This cooperation with the Council comes at a time when it is needed by society, especially after the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the whole world. It has made the whole health perspective change.”

At the conclusion of the MoU signing ceremony, HE Saeed Hareb presented the Medal of First Line of Defence to Marwan Ibrahim Haji Nasser.