Dubai Sports Council steps up its preparations for launch of Emirati coaches’ development program

Program seeks to prepare an elite group of Emirati coaches at Dubai sports clubs in team sports like volleyball, basketball and handball

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2021) Under the framework of directives issued by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the Council has stepped up its preparations to launch a new edition of the “Emirati Coaches Development Program” to prepare an elite group of Emirati coaches for the volleyball, basketball and handball first and age-group teams at Dubai sports clubs.

Last year in October, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed had issued Decree No. 4 of 2020, which made it mandatory for all government clubs of Dubai to appoint an Emirati assistant coach for all their first teams, in team sports like volleyball, basketball and handball, and he had directed the clubs and sports companies to start with the recruitment process immediately, and provide the hired Emiratis with all the necessary tools and training to succeed at the job.

The “Sports Experience Program” is being launched under that mandate, and it will start in early March and continue for a period of five years. Dubai Sports Council has already completed the initial stages of the program, which includes, among other things, identifying Emirati coaches who will participate in the program in the current season.

The program will involve workshops and practical training sessions being organised at the four Dubai sports clubs – Al Wasl, Al Nasr, Shabab Al Ahli Dubai and Hatta - where top domestic and international experts, representing leading international sports federations, will share their expertise with the selected coaches.

The participating Emirati coaches will be able to earn advanced training badges (Pro Licence) through the program, which will open further doors for them.

The program seeks to enable Emirati coaches to work at different clubs and sports companies, and gain confidence as well as experience on the job. It also seeks to give them an opportunity to enhance their abilities and develop their skills; and to support and encourage Emirati coaches, and contribute to the refinement and development of their technical abilities.

This program is a continuation of initiatives launched by Dubai Sports Council over the years to support, develop and empower Emirati coaches, a phase which began years ago with the decision to appoint Emiratis as assistant coaches in the first football team at all Dubai football clubs and companies, in addition to appointing Emirati coaches to lead all the reserve teams at Dubai clubs.

Empowering Emirati coaches and developing young Emirati talents has been one of the Council’s primary focus since its inception and it has launched a number of programs and initiatives over the years to meet those goals, and has achieved considerable success through optimal investment of resources.

The Council has conducted regular workshops for Emirati coaches over the years, inviting experts from around the globe to share their knowledge with local coaches, and giving them opportunities to develop their professional skills and obtain advanced training certificates (Pro Licence), which qualifies them to train first teams.