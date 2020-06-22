Dubai Sports Council to celebrate Dubai’s COVID-19 heroes through commemorative medals

The Dubai Sports Council has decided to honour heroes who were at the frontline of Dubai’s fight against COVID-19 by issuing commemorative medals that celebrates their efforts to contain the pandemic

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) The Dubai Sports Council has decided to honour heroes who were at the frontline of Dubai’s fight against COVID-19 by issuing commemorative medals that celebrates their efforts to contain the pandemic.

The medals, which will be given to the winners of upcoming sports events in Dubai, pays homage to the selfless service of Dubai Police and Dubai Civil Defence through the COVID-19 crisis, alongside the staff of Dubai Health Authority, and the First Responders of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services. Together, they were at the forefront of Dubai’s fight to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, alongside volunteers from different segments of Dubai’s diverse community.

The new medals are a continuation of Dubai Sports Council’s initiative to celebrate not just Dubai's iconic landmarks, but her heroes as well and immortalise their story. In the past, DSC's medals have featured some of the most famous cultural and tourist landmarks of Dubai like the majestic Dubai Frame and Burj Khalifa, the magnificent Museum of the Future and the stunning Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, alongside Hamdan Sports Complex, Tolerance Bridge and the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve.

The first of the new medals will be distributed at marine sports competitions that will be taking place this weekend.

Sports competitions restarted in the Emirate of Dubai last Friday with the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club’s Summer Series, which featured paddle boats, dinghy boats and yachts. This weekend, Dubai International Marine Club, in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council, has organised a “Dubai Watersports Summer Week” that will see different competitions take place at various venues from June 25-27.

The event will open with a Motosurf competition on Thursday evening. This is the first Motosurf competition taking place in Dubai and the event will be followed by Hydrofly (Flyboard) competition, which will see participants perform amazing stunts in the air, as they float above the water.

On Friday, fans of marine sports will witness a full day of competition at different venues. Two of the three events planned for the day – Kayak Fishing and Stand Up paddling – will be taking place for the first time in Dubai. Kayak Fishing, which is open to all, will be taking place at various venues around the city, while the Stand Up Paddling race, which is being organised in cooperation with different institutions, will take place at Kite Beach. The third event of the day, Kitesurf, will take place at Nessnass Beach.

On June 27, there will be a Modern Sailing competition for Laser 4.7 and Optimist, which is being organised in cooperation with Dubai Offshore Sailing Club.

The decision to resume marine sports competitions is part of a series of decisions taken by Dubai Sports Council in recent days to gradually reopen the sports sector following weeks of closure due to COVID-19. The decision is in line with the Government of Dubai’s plan to open all sectors of life in the Emirate, and complies with instructions issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, and related government agencies.

The winter sports sector in Dubai will be the next to reopen for competitions with a “Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Competition - Slopestyle and Big Air”, which is being organised by Ski Dubai in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council. The event is scheduled for July 31 at Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates.