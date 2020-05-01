Dubai Sports Council to celebrate Labour Day with the champions of first line of defense against COVID-19

The Dubai Sports Council will be celebrating this year’s Labour Day, also known as the International Workers’ Day or May Day in some countries, by honouring workers and highlighting the role played by them in achieving success at all levels, especially in the ongoing fight against Coronavirus

A celebration of labourers and working classes, Labour Day is commemorated around the world on May 1 every year, and this year, Dubai Sports Council will be marking the occasion by honouring workers at the COVID-19 testing centres in Al Nasr and Shabab Al Ahli clubs, in appreciation of the role played by them in this important time.

With the world facing unprecedented challenges due to the rampaging Coronavirus pandemic, the workers have been at the forefront in the fight against COVID19, standing firmly alongside the doctors, nurses, security personnel, volunteers and sterilization teams, and helping limit the spread of the virus.

To salute their efforts and show the Council’s sincerest thanks and deepest gratitude of the role they have played in this crisis, Dubai Sports Council will be distributing special gifts to the workers at the two testing centres.

The Council has celebrated Labour Day every year in the past as well, by honouring workers and also organizing special sports events and competitions for the working class throughout the year in cooperation with different government entities and private national institutions. Thousands of workers of different nationalities and age have participated in these events, which have fostered team spirit among the participants and encouraged them to embrace a physically active lifestyle.

Sport and recreation is a proven method of improving interpersonal relationships and developing better communication, as well as improving health and moods, and increasing productivity and positive atmosphere.