Dubai Sports Council To Host ISportconnect Summit

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:56 PM

Dubai Sports Council to host iSportconnect Summit

World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper on the list of speakers for the Summit

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019) Some of the world’s leading top-tier executives from the sports and entertainment industry, including the chief executive of World Rugby, will be in attendance as Dubai Sports Council hosts the iSportconnect Dubai Summit 2019 next week.

Organised by iSportconnect, the largest global private network of sport business executives, the Summit, which is held in top cities like Lausanne, Beijing, Singapore, Madrid, New York, Paris and London, made its first appearance in Dubai in 2017, attracting high-ranking delegates for discussions on a variety of issues, opportunities and future trends impacting the region and wider industry.

An exclusive invitation-only event open exclusively to Director or C-Suite level executives at sports rights holders, sponsorship brands and broadcasters, the 2019 Dubai Summit will be held on December 5, with Dubai Sports Council hosting it in the Atrium of Dubai Design District’s Building 6.

The Summit follows Chatham House Rules, which means all panel discussions remain confidential.

“It is a great pleasure for us to host the iSportconnect Dubai Summit, which is one of the most important events for the industry in terms of networking and opportunities in the business of sports,” said Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council.

“I have had the pleasure of attending previous editions of iSportconnect Dubai Summit as well, and I have witnessed some interesting discussions taking place.

The confidential atmosphere at iSportconnect Summits encourages free and frank discussions, and I will be looking forward to the conversations that will take place on December 5 here at Dubai Sports Council, as we host this Summit for the first time.

“We at Dubai Sports Council always support and encourage such discussions, and through the year, we host a number of sports summits and forums, which promote innovation and creativity and help generate new ideas for the benefit of the sports family.”

The list of speakers for this year includes Brett Gosper, CEO of World Rugby, and Christian Volk, Director of eFootball and Gaming for FIFA. Alexander Brown, Commissioner of Major League Lacrosse, is also confirmed.

The Dubai Summit is a complimentary event for iSportconnect members who are from governing bodies, sports teams, brands and broadcasters. There is no fee to become an iSportconnect member.

“With a maximum of 150 invite-only delegates, iSportconnect provides an opportunity to network with influential senior-level sports business executives,” said an iSportconnect spokesperson. “We are famous for our intimate and relaxed environment, encouraging ideas exchange and helping to introduce you to the right new connections.”

