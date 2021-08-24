Dubai Sports Council wins two medals in Best in Biz Awards 2021 International

More than 80 government and private entities from different countries participated in the Awards

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021) Dubai Sports Council have won Bronze Medal in two categories of the Best in Biz Awards 2021 International, the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world.

The Council won a bronze medal in the Best Work Environment category for their outstanding efforts to lift the environment at work through regulations and other initiatives that seek to elevate the happiness index at work. The Council also won bronze medal in the Best Innovative Service category for its “Human Resources Pulse”, which is a kiosk that offers a comprehensive package of 43 smart self-services to its employees through an innovative new system that was designed in-house by the Council’s HR team.

Dubai Sports Council is the first Arab organization to win a medal in this global award, which was established in North America by the Committee of Independent Experts in 2011. The Council competed against more than 80 institutions and government and private agencies from different countries of the world.

Announcing the Awards, the organisers said in a press release: “With the continuing and unprecedented ramifications of the COVID-19 global pandemic, 2021 continued to be a year of challenges and obstacles for many industries and companies. Nonetheless, this year, as every year, Best in Biz Awards upholds the same strict standards of scoring to achieve the same unparalleled quality of winning entries. As a result, once again, fewer winners were selected across all categories, making this year’s winners’ achievements all the more laudable.”

Winners in the 9th annual program were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets from 10 countries.

Each year, only editors, writers and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, serve as judges in Best in Biz Awards.

The program’s uniqueness stems, in part, from this distinct composition of its judging panels, enabling it to best leverage the judges’ unparalleled expertise, experience and objectivity to determine award winners.

This year’s judging panel included writers and contributors to such publications as Bloomberg News, Data Breach Today, HTMAG (Israel), Huffington Post, NDR (Germany), Panorama Magazine (United Arab Emirates), Small Business IT (Canada), TechRadar (UK), as well as other outlets from Brazil, Canada, India, United Kingdom and more.

The “Human Resources Pulse” is one of the most important initiatives launched by the Council to pursue the innovative approach of the Government of Dubai. Designed keeping Dubai Sports Council’s identity in mind, the kiosk is shaped in the form of a whistle, which is used by match officials to control proceedings in a number of sports. The covers on the sides of the kiosk have been designed in the shape and colours of balls used in two of the world’s most popular sports – football and basketball.

Available 24 hours of the day, the ‘HR Pulse’ kiosk meets virtually every need of the employee as far as HR services and forms are concerned, whether it be an Individualized Performance Plan or Letters and Approvals, Salary and Service Certificates, or any of the other myriad administrative and personal services pertaining to Leave Management, Overtime Submissions, Business Cards, Employee ID or Insurance Card requests, etc. All the documents are available within seconds, using the touch screen on the smart device.