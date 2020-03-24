Dubai Sports Council’s “Be Fit, Be Safe” campaign becomes a hit online

Dubai Sports Council’s “Be Fit, Be Safe” initiative is trending online after receiving widespread support from all sections of the community

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th March, 2020) Dubai Sports Council’s “Be Fit, Be Safe” initiative is trending online after receiving widespread support from all sections of the community.

The “Be Fit, Be Safe” campaign was launched earlier this month to encourage members of the community to exercise at home following the precautionary closure of gyms to combat the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Through the campaign, which is being run under the hashtag #DSCchallenge, Dubai Sports Council is urging members of the community to be safe and avoid going out unless absolutely necessary, but, at the same time, continue exercising at home and share their home workout videos online, tagging @DubaiSC, to help motivate and inspire others. The Council also requested those sharing their videos to nominate two friends to take up the challenge.

The initiative has received widespread support from the community, with experts from the fitness industry and some of UAE’s top sports stars, taking part alongside many others, including mums and dads, and schoolkids, of different nationalities who have been sharing some truly innovative home workout videos, many of which involve their young children or daily chores.

The campaign has received a lot of support from different media organisations, who have been promoting it through their own channels.

As part of the campaign, DSC has also linked up with some of the leading brands from UAE’s fitness industry to offer free daily virtual fitness classes, led by certified fitness trainers.

A big chunk of the participants – 66.7 per cent – have been from the 25-34 age group, while 20.6 per cent of the participants have been from the 18-24 age group. Men have been a lot more active in sharing their home workout videos, with their percentage being 79 per cent, while the People of Determination have also been actively involved.

Language-wise, 50.4 per cent of the speakers have been Arab speakers, while 47.5 per cent have been English speakers and the remaining were Italian, Russian, French and Urdu speakers.