Dubai Sports Excellence Awards Ceremony To Take Place On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 03:20 PM

DUBAI - Dubai Sports Council has announced that the awarding ceremony of the 8th Dubai Sports Excellence Awards will take place on Thursday, October 14, in Madinat Jumeirah’s Al Jawhara Ballroom, starting 11.30am.

The Council has received more than 100 nomination files for the eighth edition of Dubai Sports Excellence Awards, which takes into consideration the performance of athletes, clubs and football companies during the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons, and the best from among them will be honoured on October 14.

Organised under the slogan "Unlimited Ambitions", the Dubai Sports Excellence will honour five winners in the Individual Excellence Category and four in the Institutional Excellence Category this year.

The five awards in the Individual Excellence Category are: Best Football Player, Best Player Male/Female in Individual Sports, Best Player/Female in Team Sports, Best Male/Female Player in the People of Determination Category – Individual Sports, Best Male/Female Player in the People of Determination Category – Team Sports.

In the Institutional Excellence Category, the winners will be announced in four different categories: Best Football Company, Best Sports Games Sector/Company, Best Games Sector/Football Company in Corporate Efficiency, and Best Initiative – Pandemic Related.

Alongside these categories, the Dubai Sports Excellence Model also honours “Sports Pioneers” of Dubai – individuals who have played a leading role in the sports sector of Dubai and strengthened its foundations.

