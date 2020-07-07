Dubai Sports World Marks Official Opening At Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in association with the Dubai Sports Council, mark the official opening of the 10th edition of Dubai Sports World (DSW)

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th July, 2020) Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in association with the Dubai Sports Council, mark the official opening of the 10th edition of Dubai Sports World (DSW). The UAE’s most anticipated sporting event will run until 3rd October 2020. DWTC has transformed its halls into playing fields - from basketball, tennis and badminton courts to football and cricket pitches, among others, which are open to welcome all sports enthusiasts to play, practice and compete in a secure, safe and comfortable air-conditioned facility. The annual DSW event features an exciting line-up of activities and sports academies.

This announcement closely follows the Dubai Sports Council’s decision to resume various fitness and sports activities in alignment with the guidelines issued by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other health authorities to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of the players, visitors and community.

This year’s edition of DSW is housed in DWTC’s Za’abeel Halls 4, 5 and 6. The interconnecting halls serve as a self-contained and exclusive space to allow for social distancing with a separate parking facility, and with direct access from Al Mustaqbal Street to ease visitor movement.

DSW offers a revised programme, hosting a total of eight sports including football, basketball, cricket, badminton, tennis, volleyball, padel tennis and table tennis. Sports pitches and courts are available for group bookings, while summer training camps are also being offered by partner academies. Every genre abides by the guidelines issued by the Government of Dubai and Dubai Sports Council, ensuring a safe capacity of fitness enthusiasts and seasoned athletes per pitch or court is maintained. DSW has organised a team of fully trained staff members to assist with various sports activities, in addition to a dedicated team which will be responsible for safely sanitising the venue.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “Dubai Sports World is one of the most important events when it comes to Dubai’s collective vision of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, and we are delighted to announce the 10th edition of this much-anticipated community sport initiative.

“This edition of Dubai Sports World (DSW) is probably the most important given the challenging times we are living through in 2020. Staying healthy and fit has never been more important - but at the same time, staying safe is as crucial and that has been Dubai Sports Council’s priority as we gradually reopen the sports sector in Dubai.

“We are really fortunate to have a partner such as DWTC, who shares our vision and goals, to make the resumption of sports activity possible during these challenging times.

DWTC has quickly adapted and implemented all precautionary measures stipulated by government authorities and have gone the extra yard by choosing a self-contained and exclusive space with a separate parking lot for this year’s DSW.”

DSW will continue to serve as a safe, affordable indoor facility for grassroots sports programs, which will be run by leading professional training institutions from across the UAE. These include: the LaLiga Academy, IFA Football Academy, It’s Just Football Academy, Tennis 360, G Force, Professional Sports Academy (PSA), Deepika's Badminton Academy, Shooting Star, as well as Champs Ahead to name a few, and are set to offer professional trainings sessions.

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President – Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre said: “In recognition of our longstanding partnership with Dubai Sports Council in paving the way for youth to cultivate their sporting talents, promoting healthy lifestyle experiences and adding sports to our daily lives, we are pleased that through Dubai Sport’s World’s continued growth, we have been able to play a pivotal role in providing an accessible sports and athletic activities for all.

The value of Dubai Sports World extends beyond just an indoor sporting venue; DSW serves as an integral platform to allow for continuity of community activity and exercise. Health and safety of our visitors always remains our top priority and we continue to adhere to the Dubai Government’s health and safety guidelines, in addition to the sports regulations recently issued by the Dubai Sports Council, while implementing the highest standards of safety and hygiene protocols at DWTC to ensure the wellbeing of all.”

In line with the Dubai’s efforts to successfully curb the spread of COVID-19, DWTC has implemented several regulatory protective measures at the venue, in line with government guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all individuals and staff on the premises of DSW. Visitors must check-in online via the DSW App prior to entry[1]. Key onsite safety amenities and offerings, including emergency medical services have been made available including regular sanitisation of the facility.

Additionally, all DSW entry points are equipped with thermal cameras to screen visitor temperatures with touch-free sanitiser equipment installed across the entire venue. Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands frequently and bring their own towels and equipment in an effort to promote healthy behaviour. Visitors should also wear a face mask at all times, unless engaged in strenuous physical activity, in which case masks may be lowered or removed.