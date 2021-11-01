Dubai takes centrestage as 512 bowlers from 46 countries sign up for IBF World Championships

The World Championships will take place at Dubai Bowling Centre from Nov 6-26

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2021) The top stars of international bowling will be Dubai this month as Dubai Bowling Centre hosts the International Bowling Federation’s World Championships from November 6 to 26.

A total of 512 bowlers from 46 countries have signed up for the championships, with 247 of them competing in the elite Super World Championship (Nov 6-15), 217 in the Masters World Championship (Nov 18-26) for the 55 to 65 year olds, and 48 in the Para (wheelchair) World Championship (Nov 12-16), which is being organised for the first time.

Details about the tournament were announced at Monday’s press conference in Dubai Sports Council where His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, HE Mohammed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, President of Emirates Bowling Fdubai newsederation, and Andy Oram, CEO of International Bowling Federation, addressed media.

Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC, was present at the press conference along with other officials of the Council and emirates Bowling Federation.

“We are delighted to welcome the international bowling family to Dubai for the World Championships,” said Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council. “Bowling is a hugely popular and hosting the World Championships will be a huge boost for the sport in this part of the world.

“Organising the IBF World Championships here is also a reconfirmation of Dubai’s ability to host top international sports championships. The number of participants shows why different world federations are keen to host their events here – because athletes around the globe have confidence in our ability to deliver not just a high-quality event, but also a safe tournament, which is very important in these challenging times.

“I would like to thank the President of the Emirates Bowling Federation, HE Mohammed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, for all his hard work in bringing these championships to the UAE. He is a former world champion who brought glory to the nation by winning the world title back in 1988. Now, by bringing the World Championships here, he is putting the UAE back in the spotlight, at a time when the eyes of the world are fixed on us as we host the world at Expo 2020 Dubai.

”

HE Mohammed Khalifa Al Qubaisi said: “We are proud to host the World Championship in Dubai, during an year which is certainly an exceptional one for the UAE, first, because we are celebrating this as the Year of the 50th to commemorate 50 years of UAE’s formation in 1971, and second, because the world is here for Expo 2020 Dubai.

“So hosting the World Championship is a milestone for us to remember and to be proud of, especially given the fact that the whole world has gone through a very critical time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I really appreciate the support Dubai Sports Council have provided us in bringing the World Championships to Dubai and organising it. They have been with us from day one.

“I had my doubts about how many people would turn up for these World Championships because people are still wary of COVID-19, but together we turned it around. It is fair to say, nothing is impossible when it comes to Dubai and organising top international sports events here.

“I wish good luck to all the participants and I wish they go back home with good memories.”

Andy Oram, CEO International Bowling Federation, added: “There are really some of the top bowlers of the world coming, and there are some surprises.

“We are hosting the Para Bowling World Championship for the first time and it has tested us. But this event is about communicating to the wider group of the many people who fall in the different para classifications, to let them know we are here to provide an elite platform for them.

“This is just the start - just wheelchair for this year. Next year we will be expanding it and having a fully inclusive World Championship, which will include People of Determination through to blind classification and, again, wheelchair and amputees.

“In the Masters, we have got some former world champions coming. So it’s going to be incredible to see everybody back together.”