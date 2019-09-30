Dubai toStage Middle East’s First Interschool Esports Tournament

School rivals to faceoff in FIFA ‘20 tournamentsfrom 12 to 13 December as part of 2019 GIRLGAMER Esports Festivalat Meydan Grandstand

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019) Meydan One and Galaxy Racer Esports today announced the launch ofDubai’s first-ever Interschool Esports Tournamentfeaturing FIFA ‘20 at Meydan Grandstand.



To run from 12 to 13 December as part of the previously announced 2019 GIRLGAMER ESPORTS FESTIVAL,the tournamentwill comprise twocompetitions played out over six-minute games of FIFA 20– one for juniors aged six to 11, and one for seniors aged 12 to 16.



The prizes will include scholarships worthAED255,000. Thewinner of the senior tournament will claim AED100,000, while the winner of the junior tournament walks away withAED70,000. Runners-up participants will receive AED50,000 and AED35,000 respectively.



Schools can sign up a maximum of twostudents for each competition, who will then battle it out in a knock-out tournament over the two days.



Speaking on the announcement, Khalid Al Awar, Director of Sports Events Department at Dubai Sports Council, said: “Dubai has emerged as one of the major incubators of innovation and future technology in the world thanks to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.



“Implementing future technology has been one Dubai government’s strategic objectives and we at Dubai Sports Council, under the leadership of our Chairman HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, align our goals with the strategic objectives of the government.

“Hence, the esports movement is an area that we are seeking to pioneer and develop. It was a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games and has really taken off in recent times. Given it’s pace of growth, esports will be a part of the Olympic Games sooner than later.

“So we are happy to support this first ever Interschool Esports Tournament, which reinforcesDubai’s reputation for being at the cutting edge of hosting sporting events and forging history.”

Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, Vice President of Meydan Malls, said: “Through hosting Dubai’s first interschool esports tournament, we continueto build a platform that caters to the ever-evolving demands of a diverse customer base that craves the online entertainmentexperience.”

With two of the previous FIFA eWorld Cup winners hailing from the middle East, the market and buzz around the EA Sports franchise, in addition to its potential for business growth through the egaming vehicle, is immense.

Abdulaziz Alsheri was the first-ever Saudi nationalto win the global competition, then known asthe FIFA Interactive World Cup, in 2015.In 2018, his countryman Mossad ‘MSdossary’Aldossary won the first edition of the renamed FIFA eWorld Cup.

The Interschool Esports Tournament is supported by the Dubai Sports Council, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KDHA), and 10X Media. Combining their fields of expertise, these entities are forging a gaming and esports hub in Dubai, where industry shows significant prospects.

A career and education fair will take place on the sidelines of the Interschool Esports Tournament. Young, aspiring gamers and their parents will be able to explore career options in gaming and esports, whileindustry speakers and educators from prominent universities that offer degrees in gaming providean overview of the gaming industry. The fair will also feature recruitment booths and stalls from gaming companies for visitors interested in exploring careers in gaming.

Hind Al Mualla, Chief of Creativity, Happiness and Innovation at Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said: “We believe ‘responsible gaming’ is a way-forward for the industry and esports competitions provide a platform to bring people together. Gaming and esports are growing worldwide and we are excited to see a career-fair take place inside a gaming competition here in Dubai. This will definitely encourage students to go beyond their gaming routine and see how the industry can present a potential career.”

Abdulla Al Mansouri, Team Leader of 10X Media, said: “With esports events playing a convening role between media, gaming, and entertainment, initiatives such as the Interschool Esports Tournament will be instrumental in realising the vision of Dubai’s leadership of diversifying the economy and moving towards a knowledge-based model.”

Paul Roy, CEO of Galaxy Racer Esports, said: “We have seen a huge shift towards esports, both globally and in the Middle East.By introducing these tournaments to the youth of Dubai, we are opening doors that could set up exciting futures. The gaming industry is the future of sports and entertainment. With close to US$140 billion in revenue last year, it is one of the highest revenue-generating industries, which means it can offer lucrative career options. Everyone would love to do it for a job, but they don’t know where to start. We will use these tournaments as a platform to educate both the youth and their parents on career options and pathways in the gaming and esports industries.”