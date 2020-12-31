Dubai’s sports establishments and sports events not required to use thermal scanners or check temperatures from Jan 1: Dubai Sports Council

Dubai Sports Council has announced clubs, academies, training and fitness centres, and other sports facilities as well as sports events in the Emirate of Dubai will not be required to use thermal scanners or conduct temperature checks from January 1, 2021

The decision of Dubai Sports Council to update their COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols for sports establishment and sports events comes following directives issued by relevant Dubai government authorities to abolish the use of thermal scanners and temperature checks at all business establishments in Dubai from January 1, 2021.

The authorities have also updated the valet parking protocols, cancelling the requirement for valets to cover the driver’s seats and steering wheel with plastic, which was being done to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, the other precautionary measures like wearing face masks still stand, and Dubai Sports Council has urged all sports and fitness establishments as well as event organisers in Dubai to comply with all the remaining precautionary measures and protocols, which have been drawn up in accordance with the guidelines issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other relevant authorities.

The sports establishments and event organisers, among other things, have been instructed to make sure they continue to maintain the hygiene and sanitization requirements as mandated by authorities, which includes maintaining a regular cleaning regime, and ensure the safe distancing rule is respected at all times.

The regulations also require facilities to display public announcements, and awareness signage in highly visible areas. They must also maintain adequate records of their members, including names, telephone numbers and visit dates, to assist if contact tracing becomes necessary.