Dubai’s sports stadiums and sports halls are ready to welcome fans

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020) Dubai Sports Council has announced the readiness of Dubai’s sports stadiums and sports halls, both government and private, to receive audiences and open their gates to fans whenever the relevant authorities make a decision on the matter.

The announcement comes following cooperation on the issue between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police, and all government and private sports clubs and halls in Dubai, numbering more than 100, and various local and international institutions to develop protocols that ensure the safety of spectators and everyone involved.

Dubai Sports Council has stressed that all sports facilities in Dubai were equipped, on par with the best global standards, to ensure their full readiness to organize local and international sporting competitions, and receive fans immediately, as per the decision of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management of Dubai.

The Dubai Sports Council has taken proactive measures, setting advance plans for the return of sports activity and preparing for the return of the fans in a safe and orderly manner.

They organised a forum last month to discuss the roadmap for the safe return of sports fans, in cooperation with the Dubai Police and with the participation of clubs and local and international sports institutions, at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al Nasr Club, during which successful experiences of the relevant authorities on this subject were reviewed.

International federations, who have opened their gates to fans, were also invited to the forum to share their experience and plans.

Field visits were also organized to the main football stadiums in sports clubs in the emirate of Dubai to determine the procedures established in the event of receiving fans and mechanisms for applying protocols for each sport and each facility, and to ensure their preparations and readiness through the application of all standards, where the clubs implemented all procedures according to the issued protocols related the relationship to ensure the health and safety of participants, the public and all members of society alike.