Dube Fifty Helps India Post 170-7 In Second West Indies T20

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 09:10 PM

Thiruvananthapuram, India, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Batsman Shivam Dube struck his maiden Twenty20 international half-century as India reached 170 for seven in the second match against West Indies on Sunday.

The hosts, who lead the three-match series 1-0, depended on Dube's 54 off 30 balls and an unbeaten 33 from Rishabh Pant to put up a fighting total after being put into bat first in Thiruvananthapuram.

India lost their openers with the score on 56 but the left-handed Dube, who was promoted to number three in the batting order, counter attacked with three fours and four sixes to take the attack to the opposition.

Indian batsmen including skipper Virat Kohli got starts only to lose their wicket to some disciplined bowling.

Kohli mistimed a cut to be caught at short third-man for 19 off paceman Kesrick Williams but not after edging past Rohit Sharma as the world's most prolific T20 scorer with 2,563 runs.

Both Kohli and Sharma (2,562 runs) are locked in a battle of supremacy for being the top run-getter in the shortest format.

Pant, a wicketkeeper-batsman who is often criticised for throwing away his wicket, held firm in his 22-ball stay laced with three fours and a six.

Williams and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh claimed two wickets.

