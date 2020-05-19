Dublin Confirms to UEFA Readiness to Host Rearranged Euro 2020 Games- Football Association

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Irish capital of Dublin has sent a written confirmation to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) stating it is ready to host extra games for next year's rearranged Euro 2020 tournament, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) told Sputnik on Monday.

On March 17, the UEFA decided to postpone the 2020 European Football Championship until next year over the COVID-19 pandemic. The games are planned to take place in 12 cities across Europe.

The Dublin organizing committee, which includes the FAI as well as the city council, the city stadium, and the Irish government, had confirmed to the UEFA its readiness to host the games in 2021, according to the association.