UrduPoint.com

Ducati's Bagnaia Wins San Marino MotoGP From Pole

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Ducati's Bagnaia wins San Marino MotoGP from pole

Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept 19 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won his home San Marino MotoGP from pole at Misano on Sunday.

The Italian, who celebrated his debut win in the premier category last weekend in Aragon, came under intense pressure from championship leader Fabio Quartararo in the closing laps.

But he had enough left in the tank to hold off Yamaha's French rider who leads Bagnaia by 48 points with four races left.

Related Topics

San Marino Tank Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social ..

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social events

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al ..

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al Sajaa Industrial area

26 minutes ago
 33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 p ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 photography prize

2 hours ago
 MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to U ..

MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to UAE in 2021

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa ..

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa Zayed in Aqaba, Jordan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.