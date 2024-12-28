Duffy Bowls New Zealand To T20 Victory Over Sri Lanka
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A late bowling fightback sparked by Jacob Duffy produced a remarkable eight-run victory for New Zealand against Sri Lanka at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.
Sri Lanka, with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis in sparkling form, were cruising towards the 173-run target when they reached 95 without loss at the halfway stage.
But in the 14th over, with Sri Lanka 121-0, Duffy changed the game with three wickets in four balls, all caught behind by Mitchell Hay, beginning with the dismissal of Mendis for 46 off 36 deliveries.
Nissanka went on to make 90 off 60, which included seven fours and three sixes for his highest Twenty20 score, while no other Sri Lankan reached double figures.
"We should have done better," was the succinct summary from Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka who was out for three and also dropped a catch.
"Pathum and Kusal batted well, the rest including me should take responsibility for this loss."
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said Duffy changed the game with his 3-21 after the home side reached 172-8 in their 20 overs with the innings propped up by a century stand by Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell.
The pair came together in the 10th over with New Zealand struggling at 65-5 and put on 105 before both were dismissed in the final over.
Mitchell was stumped for 62 off 42 deliveries while Bracewell was caught behind for 59 off 33.
"It was a massive partnership for us, the way they went about it, they soaked it up for a bit then put the pressure back on to put up a pretty good score," Santner said.
Binura Fernando, who removed both New Zealand openers in his second over, finished with 2-22.
Tim Robinson was caught and bowled for 11 when he drove a short-pitched delivery straight back to the bowler.
Three balls later Rachin Ravindra, on eight, nicked an out swinger and was caught behind.
Mark Chapman, dropped on four, reached 15 before he was caught on the boundary by Kamindu Mendis off the bowling of Matheesha Pathirana.
Glenn Phillips had made eight off nine deliveries when he was trapped in front and Mitchell Hay went first ball when he played and missed at a delivery drifting into the pads.
