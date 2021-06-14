UrduPoint.com
Dumfries Header Earns Netherlands Thrilling Win Over Ukraine

Muhammad Rameez 48 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:10 AM

Dumfries header earns Netherlands thrilling win over Ukraine

Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Netherlands defeated Ukraine 3-2 at Euro 2020 on Sunday on their return to a major tournament for the first time in seven years.

Dutch captain Georginio Wijnaldum scored the opening goal on 52 minutes in Amsterdam and Wout Weghorst added a second before the hour.

Ukraine equalised with two quick goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk, but a Denzel Dumfries header five minutes from time earned Frank de Boer's side victory.

