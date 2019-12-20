Dumoulin heads Jumbo trident in 2020 Tour de France tilt

UrduPoint.com
Fri 20th December 2019

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Ambitious Dutch cycling outfit Jumbo Visma revealed Friday it would unleash its three stars - Primoz Roglic, Tom Dumoulion and Steven Kruijswijk - in their bid to dislodge the dominant British team Ineos at the 2020 Tour de France.

One of the top cyclists in the world, the 2017 time-trial world champion and Giro d'Italia winner Dumoulin, is a new signing for Jumbo, while Roglic is the Vuelta a Espana champion and Kruijswijk came third on the 2019 Tour de France.

"We need to go to France with the strongest team posssible," Jumbo sports director Merijn Zeeman said at the team's annual unveiling of its line up in Amsterdam.

"The objective is to win (the Tour)," said Dutchman Dumoulin, who came second behind Chris Froome and second behind Geraint Thomas at the Giro and Tour in 2018.

Pure climber Kruijswijk will also race the Vuelta a Espana in 2020, with the first three stages in the Netherlands.

Kiwi climber George Bennett will lead the team at the Giro, accompanied by sprinter Dylan Groenewegen, winner of 15 races last season.

Jumbo has a variety of aces in its hand with one-day specialist Wout van Aert, around whom there is great excitement in cycling circles, likely to be present at the Tour de France but targetting the one day classics.

"I hope to peak for the Tour of Flanders (April 5) and Paris-Roubaix (April 12)", the former cyclo-cross champion said.

More Stories From Sports

