Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Dundee returned to the Scottish Premiership following a two-year absence after a 2-1 win away to Kilmarnock on Monday in the second leg of the play-off final secured a 4-2 aggregate success.

Defeat ended Kilmarnock's 28-year stay in the top flight after they finished second-bottom in the regular season Premiership table to be pitched into a play-off against Dundee, runners-up in the Championship.

Dundee, 2-1 up after the first leg, added two more goals inside the opening 12 minutes at Rugby Park through Danny Mullen and former Kilmarnock defender Lee Ashcroft, let go by the club after helping them beat the drop five years ago.

Kyle Lafferty pulled a goal back with a penalty midway through the second half but it was not enough to stop Killie being relegated for the first time since 1993.

Earlier on Monday, it was announced that John Hughes had left his post as manager of Ross County despite keeping the club in the Premiership.

The former Inverness and Hibernian manager took over four days before Christmas when County were bottom of the table and secured a 10th-placed finish with victory over Motherwell on the final day of the season.

But a County statement issued Monday said he had "decided to explore further football opportunities and, with the imminent expiry of his contract, John will leave the club".