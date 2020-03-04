Dunk, Patel record partnership sets Qalandars’ first season win

A record partnership between Ben Dunk and Samit Patel orchestrated Lahore Qalandars’ first HBL PSL 2020 win as they defeated Quetta Gladiators by 37 runs at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020) A record partnership between Ben Dunk and Samit Patel orchestrated Lahore Qalandars’ first HBL PSL 2020 win as they defeated Quetta Gladiators by 37 runs at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Dunk and Patel crafted an incredible partnership of 155 runs, the highest fourth-wicket stand and second highest overall in HBL PSL history, in 73 balls to help Qalandars to a mammoth 209 for five.

Dunk, who batted at one-drop, smashed 10 sixes, the most in an HBL PSL innings, as he scored a blistering 93 at a strike-rate of over 216.

The Australian wicketkeeper-batsman struck Mohammad Nawaz, the left-arm orthodox, four sixes in an over in his 43-ball knock, which also included three fours. For his match-winning innings, Dunk was named man of the match.

From the other end, Patel also scored at a brisk rate which amplified the woes for Gladiators, the defending champions. The all-rounder scored 71 runs from 40 balls, smashing nine fours and two sixes.

The pair had come together with Qalandars struggling at 50 for three after Mohammad Hafeez’s first-ball duck in the eighth over. Their extraordinary power-hitting set alight the crowd filled to the stadium’s 27,000-capacity.

Both batsmen were dismissed by Ben Cutting, who with two wickets for 36 runs in three overs was the most successful bowler for Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Gladiators.

Mohammad Nawaz, Fawad Ahmed and Mohammad Hasnain picked a wicket each.

Gladiators faltered right from the onset of their run-chase as they lost three wickets in the Powerplay as Patel and Dilbar Hussain added two and one scalps to their tally.

Gladiators spent their remaining innings looking to rebuild their innings and a late surge by Ben Cutting (53 off 27, three fours and five sixes) gave a ray of hope, but Qalandars’ bowlers continued to strike at regular intervals.

Salman Irshad, who came in as a replacement for Haris Rauf, was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 29 runs. Patel, Dilbar and Mohammad Faizan were the other bowlers to have wickets in their accounts as they picked up two scalps each.

Gladiators were bowled out for 172 on the last ball of their innings.

On Wednesday, Lahore Qalandars play Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Scores in brief

Lahore Qalandars 209-5, 20 overs (Ben Dunk 93, Samit Patel 71, Chris Lynn 27; Ben Cutting 2-36)

Quetta Gladiators 172 all-out, 20 overs (Ben Cutting 53, Mohammad Nawaz 24, Shane Watson 23; Salman Irshad 4-29, Dilbar Hussain 2-11, Mohammad Faizan 2-29, Samit Patel 2-31)

Result Lahore Qalandars win by 37 runs